We’re still more than a month away from the proverbial and almost obligatory mentions of Cinderella and the big dance that is March Madness.
Starting Friday, however, there will be ballroom basketball in the literal sense.
The second annual Battle for the Springhouse will tip off inside Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier resort. Games on Friday will be played at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The inaugural event was a resounding success with its combination of stellar teams and unusual setting.
“This is the most unique tournament in the state, and probably one of the most unique in the country, as it transforms a formal ballroom into a basketball arena for two days of competition featuring some of the best boys and girls teams from around the state,” said Cam Huffman, public relations director for The Greenbrier. “The tournament also provides scholarship dollars for a player on each participating team, and the players, coaches and cheerleaders have the opportunity to stay at a world-famous resort and learn about its incredible history, which dates back to 1778.”
The premier matchup on Friday will be on the boys side and will pit Class AAAA No. 5 and hometown favorite Greenbrier East against No. 2 Parkersburg South. That game will start at 6 p.m.
The day will start with girls Class AA No. 1 Wyoming East taking on Class AAA No. 5 Nitro at 2 p.m. Right after that, boys Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring will battle Cabell Midland, which is just outside the top 10 in Class AAAA.
Both Wyoming East and Shady Spring were state runners-up a year ago.
Friday will be capped by the Greenbrier East girls team facing Class AA No. 2 Mingo Central at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the two losing teams on the girls side will meet in the consolation game at 1 p.m., followed by the boys consolation at 3 p.m.
The boys championship game will be played at 5 p.m., followed by the girls at 7 p.m.
Friday will have a special start for the teams. West Virginia University Hall of Famer Meg Bulger will serve as a guest speaker as part of a team breakfast that starts at 8 a.m.
After that, they will watch the video, “One Pill Can Kill”, aimed at further educating youth on the dangers of substance abuse.
Tickets are still available but seating is limited. Prices are $3 for students and $5 for adults. Tickets must be picked up at will call.
To order tickets, visit https://www.greenbrier.com/Holidays-Events/Battle-for-the-Springhouse-(1).aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.