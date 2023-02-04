WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson knew the punch was coming.
It did. The Tigers not only took it, but retaliated with a knockout blow as Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring routed Class AAAA No. 2 Parkersburg South 87-69 Saturday evening to win the Battle for the Springhouse at The Greenbrier.
It was the 11th straight win for the Tigers (14-3) and aside from a 60-52 win against Cabell Midland Friday, was the third straight win over a Top 2 team by 20 or more points.
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell drives to the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game against Parkersburg South at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Maddie Clark drives to the basket while Mingo Central’s Madisyn Curry defends during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Braden Chapman is fouled by Parkersburg South’s Triston Walker during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Jack Williams drives to the basket while Parkersburg South players defend during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Jordan Holstein drives drives to the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game against Parkersburg South at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Braden Chapman is fouled by Parkersburg South’s Cyrus Traugh during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell drives past Parkersburg South’s Jackson Smith during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
The Shady Spring boys won the Battle for the Springhouse championship game against Parkersburg South at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Cadee Blackburn tries to get past Mingo Central players during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Kayley Bane tries to get past Mingo Central’s Jenna Sparks during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Kayley Bane takes a shot at the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game against Mingo Central at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Maddie Clark tries to get past Mingo Central’s Jenna Sparks during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Allvia Monroe takes a shot at the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game against Mingo Central at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Shady Spring went into the half with a commanding 44-33 lead.
Parkersburg South made short work of that with a quick 8-0 run in the first minute of the third, a three-point play Nathan Plotner and a 3 pointer by Aiden Blake keying the run.
Shady responded with back-to-back three-point plays by Braden Chapman.
After a free throw by South Shady went on an extended 9-3 run to push the lead back to 14, 59-45,
“That was the biggest sequence of the game,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said. “To be able to take that punch from the No. 2 team in (Class AAAA) and respond like that. It wasn’t just getting turnovers and turning that into offense, but defensive stops that led to transition buckets and leak-out layups. That wasn’t anything that the coaching staff was doing, that was all them wanting to win. That was what a senior-laden team does.”
Braden Chapman and Cam Manns each had a double-double for the Tigers. Chapman had 27 points and 10 rebounds and Manns added 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Shady Spring had just one 3 in the second half, everything it got was going to the rim. Ammar Maxwell added 16 points in the contest.
“That was the game plan,” Olson said. “The biggest difference between the fist quarter (when Shady led 19-18) and the fouth is we refused to settle for jump shots. We attacked the glass. We wanted to make (South) pay for playing us man-to-man. We wanted to go downhill and attack the glass and that is what we did.”
The game was close initially until late in the first half when the Tigers went on a second-quarter ending 13-1 run.
With Parkersburg South up 32-31, Braden Chapman gave Shady the lead 33-32 and then added a pair of free throws. Cam Manns had a 3, Cole Chapman a 2, and Maxwell a pair of free throws and a 2 in the scoreboard-altering run.
Parkersburg’s only previous loss to a West Virginia public school was to Class AAAA No. 1 Morgantown 71-59 Jan. 5.
With the win Shady Spring will be invited to play and defend its Battle for the Springhouse championship at The Greenbrier next season.
Shady Spring (14-3) is back at home hosting Independence Tuesday.
The 2022 inaugural Battle for the Springhouse champion Cabell Midland held off Greenbrier East to win the consolation game 49-45.
Goose Gabbert had 21 points for Greenbrier East.
Greenbrier East (9-6) returns to action hosting Oak Hill Tuesday.
Shady Spring 87, Parkersburg South 69
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 8 11-14 27, Sam Jordan 1 0-0 2, Ammar Maxwell 5 6-7 16, Ty Austin 0 0-0 0, Gavin Davis 0 0-0 0, Cole Chapman 2 2-2 7, Jack Williams 2 0-0 6, Jaedan Holstein 1 2-3 4, Jalon Bailey 0 0-0 0, Khi Olson 0 0-0 0, Brody Radford 0 0-0 0, Cam Manns 8 6-6 25. Totals: 27 27-32 87.
Parkersburg South
Austin Reeves 3 5-8 11, Cyrus Traugh 4 8-10 16, Miciah Jones 0 1-2 1, Jackson Smith 2 0-0 5. Cole Joy 1 0-0 2, Harry Silvis 3 0-0 8, Nathan Plotner 2 4-5 8, Aiden Blake 6 2-2 18. Totals: 21 20-27 69.
Parkersburg South 18 15 18 18 - 69
Shady Spring 19 25 20 23 0 87
Three-point field goals – PS: 7 (Smith 1, Silvis 2, Blake 4). SS: 6 (C. Chapman 1, Williams 2, Manns 3). Fouled out – PS: Plotner, SS: Holstein.
Cabell Midland 49, Greenbrier East 45
Greenbrier East
Adam Seams 1 2-2 4, Monquelle Davis 2 1-2 5, Goose Gabbert 7 6-6 21, Gabe Patton 0 3-4 3, Chris Sinclair 4 0-1 8, Kaiden Huffman 2 0-1 4, Totals: 16 12-16 45
