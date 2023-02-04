Battle for the Springhouse

Wyoming East’s Allvia Monroe takes a shot at the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game against Mingo Central at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.

The rubber match didn’t go Wyoming East’s way.

Class AA No. 2 Mingo Central went ahead 13-5 after the first quarter and never looked back to defeat the No. 1 Warriors 45-39 for the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship Saturday in Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier.

The game was the teams’ third meeting of the season and first on a neutral court. The home team won each of the first two games.

The Miners (18-1) scored the last eight points of the first quarter and never looked back.

Addie Smith led Mingo with 17 points. Delaney Grimmett scored 10 points and Holly Runyon grabbed 10 rebounds.

Maddie Clark had 10 points and six assists for the Warriors (14-3). Cadee Blackburn scored 13 points and Colleen Lookabill grabbed eight rebounds.

Wyoming East will host Belfry, Ky., Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Wyoming East

Blackburn 13, Lookabill 5, Clark 10, Bane 6, Monroe 5.

Mingo Central

Davis 4, Grimmett 10, Runyon 6, Hall 4, Curry 4, Smith 17.

WE 5 9 8 17 — 39

MC 13 10 6 16 — 45

Three-point goals — WE: 7 (Blackburn 4, Lookabill, Bane 2); MC: 3 (Smith 3). Fouled out — none.

