Class AA No. 2 Mingo Central went ahead 13-5 after the first quarter and never looked back to defeat the No. 1 Warriors 45-39 for the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship Saturday in Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier.
The game was the teams’ third meeting of the season and first on a neutral court. The home team won each of the first two games.
The Miners (18-1) scored the last eight points of the first quarter and never looked back.
1 of 13
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell drives to the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game against Parkersburg South at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Maddie Clark drives to the basket while Mingo Central’s Madisyn Curry defends during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Braden Chapman is fouled by Parkersburg South’s Triston Walker during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Jack Williams drives to the basket while Parkersburg South players defend during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Jordan Holstein drives drives to the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game against Parkersburg South at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Braden Chapman is fouled by Parkersburg South’s Cyrus Traugh during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell drives past Parkersburg South’s Jackson Smith during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
The Shady Spring boys won the Battle for the Springhouse championship game against Parkersburg South at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Cadee Blackburn tries to get past Mingo Central players during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Kayley Bane tries to get past Mingo Central’s Jenna Sparks during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Kayley Bane takes a shot at the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game against Mingo Central at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Maddie Clark tries to get past Mingo Central’s Jenna Sparks during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Allvia Monroe takes a shot at the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game against Mingo Central at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Battle for the Springhouse championship games
1 of 13
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell drives to the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game against Parkersburg South at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Maddie Clark drives to the basket while Mingo Central’s Madisyn Curry defends during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Braden Chapman is fouled by Parkersburg South’s Triston Walker during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Jack Williams drives to the basket while Parkersburg South players defend during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Jordan Holstein drives drives to the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game against Parkersburg South at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Braden Chapman is fouled by Parkersburg South’s Cyrus Traugh during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell drives past Parkersburg South’s Jackson Smith during the Battle for the Springhouse boys championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
The Shady Spring boys won the Battle for the Springhouse championship game against Parkersburg South at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Cadee Blackburn tries to get past Mingo Central players during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Kayley Bane tries to get past Mingo Central’s Jenna Sparks during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Kayley Bane takes a shot at the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game against Mingo Central at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Maddie Clark tries to get past Mingo Central’s Jenna Sparks during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Battle for the Springhouse
Wyoming East’s Allvia Monroe takes a shot at the basket during the Battle for the Springhouse girls championship game against Mingo Central at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Addie Smith led Mingo with 17 points. Delaney Grimmett scored 10 points and Holly Runyon grabbed 10 rebounds.
Maddie Clark had 10 points and six assists for the Warriors (14-3). Cadee Blackburn scored 13 points and Colleen Lookabill grabbed eight rebounds.
Wyoming East will host Belfry, Ky., Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Wyoming East
Blackburn 13, Lookabill 5, Clark 10, Bane 6, Monroe 5.
Mingo Central
Davis 4, Grimmett 10, Runyon 6, Hall 4, Curry 4, Smith 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.