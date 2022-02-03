Battle for the Springhouse kicks off big weekend for area sports

The inaugural Battle for the Springhouse is set for Friday and Saturday, and that's just part of a busy weekend for sports in southern West Virginia.
The tournament will mark the first time basketball has ever been played at the historic Greenbrier resort. The games will be played inside Colonial Hall, the resort's storied ballroom.
There will be four games each day featuring four boys teams and four girls teams.
The action starts Friday at 2 p.m. with the Bridgeport girls taking on Martinsburg. At 4 p.m., the boys take the court with Cabell Midland facing Martinsburg.
The girls reclaim the stage at 6 p.m. with host Greenbrier East, ranked No. 5 in Class AAAA, battling Class AAA No. 5 Nitro. The night will be capped off with the Wyoming East boys going up against Bluefield at 8 p.m.
Bluefield is ranked third in the state in Class AA, and Wyoming East is No. 8.
On Saturday, the boys consolation game will start at 1 p.m., followed by the girls consolation at 3 p.m.
The boys championship will be decided at 5 p.m., followed by the girls at 7 p.m.
One player from each team will be presented a scholarship toward their future educational endeavors.
Every game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Valley Channel and can be seen on Facebook, Roku and YouTube.
That's just part of an eventful weekend of high school sports.
Also on Friday, Greenbrier West will honor its 1992 state championship basketball team at 7 p.m., before the Cavaliers' game against Webster County.
Staying in Greenbrier County, the West Virginia Dual Team State Championships will be held Friday and Saturday at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.
Friday's Class AA-A semifinal round will have Region 1 champion Keyser taking on Herbert Hoover of Region 3 and Region 2 champion Moorefield facing Region 4 champ Point Pleasant. Both matches will begin at 1 p.m.
The losing teams will meet in the consolation finals at 2:15 p.m. The championship will then be decided at 3:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson, the Class AAA Region 3 champion, will kick off Saturday's semifinals against Region 1 champ University at 1 p.m., with Region 2 champ Spring Mills facing Parkersburg South of Region 4 on the adjacent mat.
The consolation finals will start at 2:15 p.m., followed by the championship at 3:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant and Parkersburg South are the defending champions. Point Pleasant has also won the last three Class AA-A state titles and Parkersburg South seven straight in Class AAA.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. both days. The tournament will be live streamed by FloWrestling.
The state duals will be represented by the cream of the crop in this year's rankings.
Point Pleasant is No. 1 in Class AA, Herbert Hoover is second and Keyser is receiving votes. Moorefield is No. 6 in Class A.
Woodrow Wilson is the No. 4 team in Class AAA. University is No. 2, Spring Mills No. 3 and Parkersburg South No. 6.
On Saturday, Woodrow Wilson and Shady Spring will compete in the Region 3 swim meet at Bridgeport with state tournament berths on the line.
That night, fallen Woodrow Wilson basketball player Dwayne Richardson will be remembered at the Flying Eagles' game against Greenbrier East at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Richardson's family will be presented with a plaque in his memory that will be displayed in the building's concourse. The ceremony will be held just before the game's 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
