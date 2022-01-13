Battle for the Springhouse basketball tournament coming to The Greenbrier

white sulphur springs — From golfing and tennis legends to NFL and NBA training camps, The Greenbrier has played host to nearly every sport under the sun. Whether it's wrestling or boxing, bowling or cornhole, America's Resort has seen it all.
This year, the storied resort that has welcomed presidents, royalty and celebrities from around the world is excited to host some of the top high school basketball teams from around the state for the start of a new tradition.
For the first time ever, basketball games will be played inside Colonial Hall, and The Greenbrier is excited to write a new chapter to its incredible story, which dates back to 1778. Athletes competing in this exciting new showcase — featuring four boys teams and four girls teams — will have the opportunity to face a high level of competition while learning about the incredible legacy of America's Resort, sampling the world-class cuisine and experiencing the incomparable accommodations.
Every game will be broadcast live by the Greenbrier Valley Channel, with experienced announcers and high-quality video. The games will be shown on Facebook, Roku and YouTube, providing maximum exposure to both athletes and sponsors.
The Greenbrier is investing in the future of the participating student-athletes, not only by providing an unforgettable experience that they will remember for a lifetime, but also by awarding one player from each participating school with a scholarship to be used toward his or her future education.
The boys teams for the event will be Class AAAA No. 8 Cabell Midland, perennial Class AAAA power Martinsburg, Class AA No. 4 Bluefield and Class AA No. 10 Wyoming East. On the girls’ side, The Battle for the Springhouse will welcome Class AAAA No. 5 Greenbrier East, Class AAA No. 4 Nitro and a couple of other Class AAAA powers in Bridgeport and Martinsburg. The bracket features teams from different classes and various areas of the state, creating the possibility of some unique and exciting matchups.
“We can’t wait to open up Colonial Hall for these incredible student-athletes,” said Jill Justice, DO, president of The Greenbrier. “We hope their family members, friends and fans will come to support them and experience all that The Greenbrier has to offer. It’s something new and exciting, and all of Team Greenbrier is looking forward to serving as the host.”
Games begin Friday, Feb. 4. Seating will be limited, so advanced ticket purchases are encouraged. Tickets will be sold on a single-game basis. The arena will be cleared and cleaned after each game, and a new ticket will be required for the next game. For more information or to purchase advanced tickets, visit https://greenbrier.com/Holidays-Events/Greenbrier-Basketball-Tournament.aspx.
Schedule
Friday, Feb. 4
2 p.m. — Bridgeport vs. Martinsburg (Girls)
4 p.m. — Cabell Midland vs. Martinsburg (Boys)
6 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Nitro (Girls)
8 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Bluefield (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 5
1 p.m. — Girls Consolation Game
3 p.m. — Boys Consolation Game
5 p.m. — Boys Championship Game
7 p.m. — Girls Championship Game