Battle for the Bluestone opens 2021 season

Few things have excited first-year Summers County coach Josh Evans like Friday night football. And the former Fayetteville and Marshall standout offensive lineman has played in front of 90,000 fans at Wisconsin, made his first start against Miami at the old Orange Bowl and played in Morgantown.
“I told these kids since day 1 that I’ve had the feeling of Friday night football in my life,” Evans said. “When my daughter was born and when I got married. You don’t get this feeling. I’ve played in front of 100,000 people (or close, at Wisconsin) and I didn’t get this feeling. Friday nights are different than any other feeling.”
Ironically, he will begin his coaching career on a Thursday. But the Friday Night Lights feel will be prevalent when the Bobcats host PikeView at 7:30 p.m. at Garten Stadium.
Evans, an assistant at Oak Hill last year, replaced Chris Vicars, who resigned at the end of last season.
To up the ante, the annual game between rivals got an added twist when a trophy was added to the equation. The game is now billed as the Battle for the Bluestone.
Evans will bring the double wing offense to Summers County, an offense that would seem to fit the Bobcats’ bill, given its top two backfield weapons. Juniors Andre Merriam-Harshaw and Duke Dodson will be counted on to carry the load.
Merriam-Harshaw was the team’s second-leading rusher in 2020, with just over 400 yards and four touchdowns, but he did have over 100 yards in two of his last three games.
Dodson had 75 yards and a touchdown.
“That’s the style I played for and coached under with coach (Frank) Spangler and coach (Dave) Moneypenny,” Evans said. “As long as we have guys who can run, I’ll never go away from it. With Andre and Duke, we have a couple guys who do different things. Some things Duke might not do well, Andre does, some things Andre might not do well, Duke does. They complement each other really well.”
“They have a nice backfield,” said PikeView head coach Jason Spears, who saw Summers County scrimmage his alma mater, Wyoming East, where he was a member of the 1999 state championship team. “No. 1 (Merriam-Harshaw) runs really hard. He’s big. He’s like a high school Jerome Bettis. And No. 3 (Dodson) has great speed back there. We will have our work cut out for us.”
Summers will be breaking in a new quarterback, sophomore Brandon Isaac.
So will PikeView, having to replace Tyler Meadows, who passed for 1,362 yards and 12 touchdowns. That job goes to Peyton Greer.
“We rolled into their scrimmage last week and I see their quarterback can do a lot of things and it looked like all their receivers are about 6-foot-4,” Evans said. "You can do a lot of damage when you have that combination."
None are listed as 6-4, but they do have back their leading receiver (and rusher) Dylan Blake, who caught 29 passes for 592 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 405 yards and three touchdowns.
He is a bit of a throwback, his coach said.
“He worked at Pipestem (during the summer) and had the night shift,” Spears said. “He’d roll off the night shift and come to practice, then he would go to soccer practice (where he is the Panthers goalie).”
Along with Blake is 6-3 receiver Nathan Riffe, Austin Shrewsbury and first-year running back Amiliyon Singleton.
Numbers are a big factor for both teams.
“We only have three players who have played more than 10 varsity football games on our roster,” Evans said.
On the other side, Spears said that his team had 41 players on the roster after finishing last season with 15.
“The numbers are really up here and that is good to see,” Spears said. “After last year (with Covid), and with our district so spread out it wasn’t always easy to get people here. But we have great support here and it’s good to see the numbers picking up.”
Both teams know the trophy is just a little more enticement.
“It makes it nice, and I think it definitely adds to the rivalry,” Spears said. “Josh and I got together, and we wanted to spice this rivalry up. So, we did the trophy, then we decided to go an extra step and start a day earlier and move the game to Thursday. I think it’s really going to add to the rivalry.”
Evans thought about the trophy for a second.
“Right now, it’s sitting in there on my desk,” he said. “I’d like to keep it right here.”
PikeView was one of the few state teams to play all 10 games a year ago, finishing 2-8. Summers County was 4-3.