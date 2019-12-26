After a short break for the Christmas holiday, high school basketball returns to the hardwoods in earnest with holiday tournaments all across southern West Virginia.
One of the area's premier holiday tournaments tips off Friday when the annual Little General Battle for the Armory gets under way at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Charleston Catholic, Notre Dame, Sherman, Greater Beckley Christian, Princeton, Shady Spring, George Washington, Logan and Woodrow Wilson are all scheduled to compete in the two-day event.
The tournament's opening round starts Friday at 2 p.m., with four games being played in succession. Saturday's action will start with the consolation games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m, while the championship games will be played at approximately 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Class A schools Sherman and Charleston Catholic will play in the opening game of the tournament Friday at 2 p.m. in the Little General-Pepsi division. That matchup will be followed by a showdown between Class A Greater Beckley Christian and Class AAA Princeton.
The Little General-Burger King division starts at 6 p.m. with Class AA Shady Spring battling Class AAA George Washington. That clash of top 10 teams will be followed by the renewal of an old rivalry between Class AAA Woodrow Wilson and Class AA Logan.
Notre Dame will play in place of Charleston Catholic on Saturday.
Shady Spring enters its game tied for No. 3 in AA, while George Washington comes in at No. 3 in AAA.
The Tigers have come roaring out of the gate, winning four straight games to start the season. Three of those victories are over teams ranked inside the top 10 of their respective classes.
"I am definitely pleased with our start," Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson said. "I was thinking 3-1 or even 2-2 would be good with how tough our schedule was to start. To be 4-0 is really nice."
Shady opened the season on the road defeating AA No. 6 Fairmont Senior and AA No. 7 Robert C. Byrd on back-to-back nights. This past week, Shady knocked off AAA No. 7 Capital before beating AAA South Charleston in Shady's home opener.
The Tigers are led in scoring by the guard trio of seniors Tommy Williams and Luke LeRose and freshman sharpshooter Braden Chapman. Williams comes in averaging 24 points per game, while Chapman averages 19 and LeRose is scoring just over 10 to start the season.
The Patriots will counter with a strong group of seniors, including Gus Eddy, and standout junior guard Mason Pinkett.
George Washington has historically been one of the few teams to find success inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, normally a tough place to play. The Patriots have two regional wins in the last three years over Woodrow Wilson inside the famed Armory complex.
"I talked to the kids about that (Friday)," Olson explained. "GW is not afraid of the trip down the turnpike. They have come down here, shot the ball well in the Armory and walked away with a couple of big Ws in recent years."
Woodrow Wilson (1-3) opened the year ranked No. 10. However, the Flying Eagles will be looking to snap a frustrating three-game skid when it tips off against old rival Logan (3-2), which is one of the teams tied at No. 3 with Shady Spring. Woodrow has surrendered late leads in losses to Spring Valley and to University, the top ranked team in AAA, during the losing streak.
Richard Law leads Woodrow Wilson, averaging over 18 points per game, while Ben Gilliam averages 14 per game. Logan is led by Division I prospect David Early, but has featured a balanced attack so far this season.
Greater Beckley Christian (2-2) and Princeton (4-1) are both riding the momentum of big wins heading into their clash Friday.
The No. 2-ranked Crusaders knocked off Winton Woods, a prep school from Ohio, at the Chapmanville Phenom Tournament, and the Tigers clipped AA No. 2 Bluefield in the championship game of the Princeton Holiday Tournament Saturday.
Elijah Edwards has been filling up the scorebook for Greater Beckley, averaging nearly 18 points per game, while Ethan Parsons is pouring in over 20 points per game for Princeton.
When Notre Dame hits the floor Saturday, it will bring one of the state's best young guards in Jaidyn West. West is the son of Irish head coach Jarrod West, who played for West Virginia University.
Jaidyn's older brother, also named Jarrod, is the current starting point guard at Marshall.
