Battle for the Armory starts Tuesday

It's the last week of the year, and in high school basketball circles that means it's tournament time.
One will make its return Tuesday when the Little General Battle for the Armory begins at, of course, the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center — affectionately known as the Armory.
Eight teams from all four classifications will play in two divisions — Pepsi and Burger King. Six of the eight were ranked in the preseason Top 10 in their respective classes.
Liberty had to withdraw Monday morning due to Covid restrictions and will be replaced by Elkins. The Tigers will kick the whole thing off at 2 p.m. by taking on Greater Beckley Christian in a battle of unbeaten teams.
They will be in the Pepsi Division and will be followed by Wyoming East and Princeton at 4 p.m.
In the Burger King Division, reigning Class AAA state champion Shady Spring will face Cabell Midland at 6 p.m. Hometown Woodrow Wilson will cap the first day with an 8 p.m. tip-off against Charleston Catholic.
On Wednesday, the Pepsi consolation game will be played at 2 p.m. and the championship at 4 p.m.
The Burger King consolation game will start at 6 p.m., with the title game following at 8 p.m.
Pepsi Division
Greater Beckley Christian (4-0) vs. Elkins (4-0). The Crusaders, No. 8 in Class A, are off to a fast start and are coming off a late-seconds 58-57 win over Class AAAA Greenbrier East. Elkins has won all four of its games by double figures.
Wyoming East (1-1) vs. Princeton (3-1). The Warriors (No. 8 in AA) have not played since Dec. 14. They opened with a 65-29 loss to Shady Spring but rebounded by defeating Mingo Central 65-53. The Tigers own two victories over Tazewell, Va., by an average margin of 42.5 points.
Burger King Division
Shady Spring (3-1) vs. Cabell Midland (2-1). The Tigers (No. 1 in AAA) are coming off a 57-49 loss at No. 2 Logan on Dec. 18. It snapped a streak of 11 consecutive victories dating back to April 3 of last season when they went 15-2 and defeated Wheeling Central for the state championship. The Knights' (No. 4 in AAAA) only loss was 72-41 to No. 2 Morgantown.
Woodrow Wilson (2-0) vs. Charleston Catholic (1-3). The Flying Eagles (No. 9 AAAA) survived two tight battles (66-65 at Greenbrier East, 51-47 over Bluefield). The Irish have lost three straight, including last Thursday's 79-51 loss at Calvary Baptist.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber