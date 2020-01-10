Battle for Beckley

Historic high school basketball games and the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center have gone hand-in-hand over the years.
Tonight, inside the arena affectionately known as the Armory, history will again be made when Woodrow Wilson hosts Class A No. 3, Greater Beckley Christian in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
“Our players are excited about the game. Anytime you play in town and against a great opponent like Woodrow Wilson with all of its history, it is a big game for us,” Greater Beckley Christian head coach Brian Helton said. “I feel like it is exciting for kids on both sides.”
Although tonight is the first-ever meeting on the hardwood, both teams are very familiar with each other. No fewer than three Greater Beckley players wore the maroon and white of Woodrow Wilson at one time in their high school career.
Isaiah Hairston, Sean Hoskins and Elijah Edwards all played for Woodrow before transferring to Greater Beckley.
“I haven’t really talked to the kids about it, but, I would assume it means a little more to them,” Helton said. “Familiarity breeds a rivalry somewhat. They have all grown up playing with or against each other in some form or fashion which will add to the competition. You always want to beat your buddy.”
The game may seem like a David versus Goliath matchup, however, that will not be the case tonight.
Greater Beckley Christian is 5-2 on the year with losses coming to very respectable schools, but, the wins are also impressive.
The Crusaders opened the season with a solid road win at Tug Valley before dropping back-to back games to Class AAA No. 1, University and Life Christian Academy, Va.
GBC rebounded with a four-game winning streak that included wins over Winton Woods, Ohio in the Chapmanville Phenom Tournament, Class AAA Princeton and Class A No. 10, Notre Dame in Little General Tournament, along with Calvary Christian.
“We had a little bit of a lull to open the season, but the schedule was very difficult,” Helton explained. “We have really improved over the last four games and we have been playing much better defense.”
The season has been a rollercoaster ride for Woodrow Wilson who stands at 3-4 on the year.
The Flying Eagles have two solid road wins under their belts which includes Greenbrier East to open the season and most recently, Parkersburg. They also have a win over Class AA No. 5, Logan.
Woodrow’s losses include University and Class AAA No. 3, Morgantown on the road, along with Class AA No. 2, Shady Spring in Little General Tournament. The Flying Eagles also dropped a home game to Spring Valley.
In the losses to Spring Valley and University, Woodrow appeared to be in control of both games before letting late leads get away. The 3-4 record, could easily be, 5-2.
On paper, the two teams appear to be mirror images of each other with a strong guard up top, a powerful big man inside and a long, lengthy player that can play both inside and out.
Sophomore Ben Gilliam averages 14 points and 10 rebounds per game and has controlled the paint for the Flying Eagles. Gilliam stands 6-foot-5 and will go head-to-head with Hairston at 6-foot-4 who is averaging 11 points per game in his senior season.
Edwards runs the point for the Crusaders, scoring just under 16 points per game. The athletic senior had a 30-point performance against University. He will be checked up top by Woodrow Wilson senior guard Richard Law who is the leading scorer for the Flying Eagles at 16 points per game.
The third battle to keep an eye on will be between Ayden Ince for Woodrow and Thad Jordan for Greater Beckley. Both players can shoot the the 3-ball, attack the basket on the drive and have athleticism to burn. Ince averages a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while Jordan averages 11 points per game and is also a force on the glass.
“We will need to execute really well to have a chance to win this game,” Helton said. “I feel the team that execute under fire and can stick to its game plan will come out on top.”
Game time is 7:30 p.m. with the Woodrow Wilson JV team playing the Shady Spring JV team starting at 5:30 p.m.
