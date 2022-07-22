The West Virginia Miners’ usually potent offense went stagnant Thursday night.
Tyler Yotkewich struck out 10 in a three-hit complete game as the Lafayette Aviators beat the Miners 9-1 to complete a doubleheader sweep.
The Aviators won the opener 10-2.
Yotkewich (3-3) walked one, Eddie Leon to lead off the sixth, but he went on to induce an inning-ending double play.
Cade Fitzpatrick hit a three-run homer in the bottom half to put it out of reach.
Miners starter Kris Massey (1-2) allowed five runs and four hits over three innings. He walked six and struck out four.
Silas Butler drove in the Miners’ lone run in the third inning.
The Miners managed just three hits off Aviators starter Jackson Dannelley in the first game.
Dannelley (2-0) struck out five and walked four while allowing one run over five innings. Judson Schaper allowed an earned run but did not give up a hit in two innings of relief.
The Miners were the home team with the game serving as a makeup of the one postponed due to rain July 2 at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
Lafayette scored in every inning except the second and had 11 hits over seven.
Jared Harris had three hits, while Mike Koszewski and Ethan Bedgood both had two runs batted in.
Butler and Andrew Patterson both had RBIs for the Miners.
Brad Miller (0-1) took the loss in his first appearance for the Miners. He worked three innings and gave up five runs and five hits, walked three and struck out one.
The road trip continues with a two-game series at Normal starting Friday. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern.
