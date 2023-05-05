The sectional tournament meeting of rivals Shady Spring and Independence Friday started with drama surrounding an illegal bat.
The Patriots used their bats in the next inning to end any drama in beating the Tigers 15-0 in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament at Larry T. Poe Field in Coal City..
Emma Lilly had three hits, including a pair of two-run doubles, drove in five and scored three runs, and Kendall Martin hit her fourth home run and had three hits and drove in three to lead a 14-hit attack.
The Batgate drama played a significant role in the game, leaving the Tigers without ace and leading hitter Avary Bragg, who had the bat in question, a Suncoast Backlash Drop 10 model that is on the banned bat list, Independence coach Ken Adkins said.
When Bragg stepped into the box Adkins called on the umps to check the bat, which started a nearly 30-minute discussion, sometimes heated between fans and assistant coaches. When the dust cleared, Bragg and coach Nikki Mays had both been ejected per the rules for using an illegal bat.
“Before the game coaches inform the umpires that our players are legally and properly equipped and we say it at the (home plate) meeting that everybody watches before every game,” Adkins said. “That bat is a hot bat. The Drop 9 and Drop 11 (based on bat length in inches against weight, meaning a 31-inch bat that weighs 21 ounces would be Drop 10, for example) are both legal bats based on NFHS rules. That specific brand of Drop 10 is not.
“And I wouldn’t have known it except they do something a little different and put their on-deck hitter on the third base side of the field and she was standing there four feet from me with the bat on deck. I look at the bat, it says it’s a Drop 10 and I look at the paper, and we have a printout of all the illegal bats and every coach is supposed to have that list.”
Coach Nikki Mays said she had no idea the bat was illegal.
“Apparently at some point a couple weeks ago there was a change in the bat, (and) her bat is illegal now,” Mays said. “At the beginning of the season it was legal. I’ve not had an email on it, I called my AD and he’s not had an email on it that it was changed in the middle of the season. It was on the paper, so I was complying with it, then I was told I was confined to the dugout, and I was complying with it and then here he comes with another one (when she was ejected from the game along with her pitcher). I just want to be able to sit down and look at all the rules.
“We were told that as long as the bat had a 2023 stamp on it, we could finish the season with it and that’s what the batter thought. She was told you can finish the season with it although they weren’t selling the bat any longer.”
Martin got the Patriots on the board when she led off the second with a solo shot.
“I feel like that home run kind of got us started for everyone to start hitting,” Martin said. “It’s always good to beat a rival and a sectional opponent.”
Her home run started a seven-run inning in which Avery Varney drove in a run with a bases loaded walk, Delaney Buckland had a two-run single and Lilly had one of her two-run doubles before Martin finished the scoring with an RBI single.
In the third inning the Patriots put seven more on the board, the highlights being a two-run single by Alli Hypes and a two-run double by Lilly.
“We put in a lot of work because of the break we had to take because of the rain delays, and we were in the gym, hitting, hitting, hitting and it really showed up all through the team,” Lilly said. “I’ve learned to loosen up and not stress out about it.”
She added a run-scoring single in the fourth inning.
In that inning Martin made the last out on a deep fly to the fence that was tracked down by Shailee Sexton at the fence.
“My brothers were in the outfield screaming to check my bat,” Martin said. “I have not (seen a situation like the first inning) before, I was just excited to get the game started again instead of sitting there waiting the whole time.”
For the second straight night, Buckland threw a one-hitter, allowing only a leadoff double to Sexton in the fourth.
Mays was not happy after the game.
“Absolutely bush league,” Mays said. “They wore us out the first two games and if you weren’t the least little bit scared you would not do that.”
Adkins disagreed.
“It’s not bush league,” Adkins said. “If the coach makes an illegal substitution, if the player makes an illegal pitch, if there is anything else that goes on on this field that is illegal, it is my responsibility to bring that to the umpire’s attention. Whether you think it’s a big one or a little one is irrelevant. That’s my job and I take it seriously.
“I know the rules; it’s my job to know the rules and protect my kids. The bottom line in this instance is this rule is set up to protect the pitcher, not just my pitcher, but their pitcher if we are using the same illegal bat. That is why the rule is in place, to keep some kid from getting killed.”
Independence (21-8) moves to the winners bracket Monday against the winner of Saturday’s Nicholas County-Shady Spring elimination game.
SS 000 00 — 0 1 3
Indy 077 1x — 15 14 2
Pitcher and catchers: SS: Raegan Lane and Kalee Waddell; I: Delaney Buckland Alexis Meadows. WP – Buckland. LP – Lane. Hitting – SS: Sahilee Sexton (2b), Indy: Buckland 1-3 (2 rbi), Alli Hypes 2-4 (run, 2 rbi), Emma Lilly 3-4 (2 2b, 2 runs, 5 rbis) Kendall Martin 3-4 (hr, 2 run, 3 rbi), Kassidy Bradbury, 2-3 (2b, run rbi), Harmony Mills 1-3 (2 runs), Savannah Stanley (2 run), Avory Varney 1-2 (run, rbi), Zoey Bragg (run), Allie Warden 1-3 (2b, run). Kam Wooten (2 runs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.