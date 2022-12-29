Ammar Maxwell’s 20 points led Shady Spring in a 50-41 win over Riverside (Fla.) that sent the Tigers to the Kingdom of the Sun consolation championship game.
Braden Chapman added 14 for the Tigers (3-2).
Tahj McClain and Darren Smith both scored 10 for the Generals.
Shady will take on Suncoast (2-1) Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Ocala, Fla.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 14, Ammar Maxwell 20, Gavin Davis 5, Cole Chapman 4, Jack Williams 2, Cam Manns 5.
Riverside
Pittman 8, Rice 3, Thomas 2, McClain 10, Smith 10, Scott 8.
SS 11 16 14 9 — 50
R 10 6 13 12 — 41
Three-point goals — SS: 7 (Maxwell 4, Davis, Manns); R: 2 (Pittman, Rice). Fouled out — Scott.
Bridgeport 60, Nicholas County 34
Anthony Spatafore led three players in double figures with 17 points in Bridgeport’s 60-34 win over Nicholas County.
Landon Sanders added 15 and Ashton Curry 12 for Bridgeport (3-3).
Cole Brown scored 12 to lead the Grizzlies (2-3), who host Herbert Hoover Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 12, Bryar Bailes 5, Trey Stump 3, Ethan Collins 4, Isaiah Miner 5, Austin Altizer 5.
Bridgeport
Landon Sanders 15, Anthony Spatafore 17, Phoenix Sickles 1, Zach Ayoub 3, Ashton Curry 12, Breanan Cropp 2, Tyler Randolph 2, Rowen Michaelis 2, Ben Bitano 6.
NC 5 7 7 15 — 34
B 19 14 18 9 — 60
Three-point goals — NC: 6 (Brown 4, Bailes, Stump); B: 10 (Sanders 5, Spatafore 4, Curry 2). Fouled out — none.
Webster County 66, Doddridge County 41
Riley Clevenger scored 20 points and Rayden Triplett 19 in Webster County’s 66-41 home win over Doddridge County.
Dakota Blankenship pulled down 14 rebounds and Kyle McMillion 10.
Brandon Hellman led Doddridge (4-1) with 18 points and Jacob Dehaven had 11.
Webster (7-0) will play Oak Hill Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. in the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.
Doddridge County
Brandon Hileman 18, Will Adams 4, Ethan Cross 8, Jacob Dehaven 11.
Webster County
Rayden Triplett 19, Riley Clevenger 20, Dakota Blankenship 4, Kyle McMillion 5, Logan Leichliter 16, Andrew Hardway 2.
DC 6 13 8 14 — 41
WC 14 19 16 17 — 66
Three-point goals — DC: 8 (Hileman 5, Adams, Dehaven 2); WC: 7 (Triplett, Clevenger 2, Leichliter 4). Fouled out — DC: Dehaven.
Girls
Greenbrier East 65, Porter Gaud 55
Cadence Stewart scored a game-high 35 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Greenbrier East’s 65-55 win over Porter Gaud (Charleston, S.C.) at the Carolina Invitational in Summerville, S.C.
Kennedy Stewart added 11 points. Ryan White finished with eight points and 12 rebounds, and Caroline Dotson made four steals.
The Spartans will take on Johnson Central, Ky., Friday at 9 a.m. in the consolation championship game at Cane Bay High School.
Meadow Bridge 45, Bath County, Va. 10
Kierston Rozell scored a game-high 17 points as Meadow Bridge got a 45-10 road victory over Bath County, Va.
Charity Reichard finished with 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (5-1), who will host Richwood on Jan. 5.
Zoey Jenkins led Bath County with eight points.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 2, Sierra Simmons 2, Riley Roberts 6, Kierston Rozell 17, Kaitlyn Cooper 6, Lillian Hayes 2, Keira Hanshew 6, Jordan Butcher 2, Mackenzie Phillips 2
Bath County, Va.
Zoey Jenkins 8, Amber Puffenbarger 2
MB 19 5 13 8 — 45
BC 4 3 2 1 — 10
Three-point goals — MB: 1 (Rozell); BC: 0. Fouled out — none.
PREP WRESTLING
Greenbrier West to host annual
Lindsey Raines Memorial Duals
The annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Duals will be held Friday at Greenbrier West High School.
The tournament was started as the Greenbrier West Duals by former longtime coach Toby Harris. It was renamed in 2006 to honor Lindsey Raines, who passed away at the age of 19 after a sudden brain aneurysm. Her dad, Paul, is a longtime supporter of Greenbrier West athletics.
Participating teams will be Greenbrier West, Shady Spring, Greenbrier East, Nicholas County, Allegheny, Va., and the Independence B team.
Wrestling will begin at 10 a.m.
