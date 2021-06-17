Basketball will kick off North-South weekend

North-South weekend is upon us.
It starts Friday with the North-South All-Star Basketball Classic at the South Charleston Community Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
A free throw, 3-point and slam dunk competition will precede the game at 6 p.m.
Four area seniors will play for the South Cardinals. They are Kaiden Pack of Greenbrier West, William Gabbert of Greenbrier East, Ben Gilliam of Woodrow Wilson and Braden Howell of Liberty.
Greenbrier West head coach Jared Robertson will be the South assistant to head coach Bryan England of St. Albans.
Making up the rest of the South team will be Charleston Catholic teammates Aiden Satterfield and Zion Suddeth, Mason Pinkett and Alex Yoakum of George Washington, Jaimelle Claytor of St. Albans, Huntington's Amare Smith, Lincoln County's John Blankenship, Brent Kincaid of Winfield and Caleb May of Tug Valley.
Coaching the North will be Scott Sauro of Williamstown and Ryan Lambert of Pendleton County.
The North roster is made up of Jaelin Johnson of Fairmont, Robert C. Byrd teammates Bryson Lucus and Gavin Kennedy, Ryan Niceler of University, Jeff Bifano of Bridgport, Same Cremeans of Williamstown, Brayden Miller of Roane County, Josh Alt and Bailey Thompson of Pendleton County, Mojo Chisler of Clay-Battelle and Graden McKinney of Ritchie County.
All tickets are $5.
The weekend will wrap up Saturday with the North-South All-Star Football Classic at South Charleston's Oakes Field. Kickoff will be noon and the game will be televised live by WCHS-TV.
Greenbrier East head coach Ray Lee will lead the South Cardinals. One of his assistants will be Liberty head coach Mark Workman.
Lee will get to coach three of his former players in Nate Baker, Quentin Wilson and Colby Piner.
Also on the team from the area are Chris Vines of Midland Trail; Jace Colucci of Woodrow Wilson; Caleb Jantuah of Richwood; Shawn Pennington of Liberty; Eli Selvey of Oak Hill; and Josh Reilley of Wyoming East.
All tickets are $8.
Three new members will be inducted WVSACA Hall of Fame during a ceremony Friday at 5 p.m. at Little Creek Country Club in South Charleston. Among them are former Fayetteville High and West Virginia University standout Jody McKown and Trap Hill High School graduate Ron Terry, who spent his entire coaching career at Buffalo-Wayne. Joining them will be former Parkersburg High School and Marshall University running back Mike McCoy.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com