Victory Baptist 44,
Ballard Christian 8
BALLARD — Victory Baptist defeated Ballard 44-8 on Monday.
Molly Ward led all scoring with 11 points and Grace Ward added 10 for the Saints.
Naomi Fisher scored four for Ballard.
Victory Baptist (3-1) hosts Morgantown Christian Academy (3-1) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Victory Baptist (3-1)
Evie Dillon 4, Molly Ward 11, Landri Flohr 8, Grace Ward 10, Jada O’Neal 5, Kaydan Mooney 6
Ballard
Lexi Spencer 2, Naomi Fisher 4, Chloe Crahead 2
VB: 23 6 7 8 — 44
B: 0 4 4 0 — 8
3-point goals: VB: 1 (O’Neal) B: 0 Fouled out: None.
Late Saturday
Boys
James Monroe 78,
Allegany, Va. 71, OT
Lames Monroe overcame three starters fouling out and outlasted host Allegany, Va., 78-71 in overtime in championship of Allegany’s Christmas Tournament.
Eli Allen (11 points, seven assists, three steals) and Cooper Ridgeway (11 points, eight rebounds) both fouled out inside the final four minutes of regulation, and Josh Burks (12 points) was forced to exit with two minutes left in OT.
Tournament MVP Collin Fox scored a game-high 26 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds. Juan Hopkins added 10 points.
Nicholas County 74,
Nitro 49
Ashton Crouch scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds in Nitro’s 74-49 win over Nicholas County in the FCA Hoops Classic.
Trey Stump led the Grizzlies with 14 points and Briar Bailes 12. Ethan Cook had nine rebounds and seven assists.
Girls
Chapmanville 50,
Summers County 40
Alaira Evans scored 18 points to lead Chapmanville to a 50-40 victory over Summers County in the championship game of the Rogers Oil Classic.
Summers got 11 points from Abby Persinger and 10 from Gracie Harvey.
Greenbrier East 54,
St. Albans 47
Cadence Stewart scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Greenbrier East’s 54-47 over St. Albans.
Huntington 64, Woodrow Wilson 44
Bentleigh Christus scored 18 points to pace Huntington in a 64-44 win over Woodrow Wilson.
Lataja Creasy led Woodrow (3-2) with 13 points and Abby Dillon added 10.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Girls
Independence 27, Shady Spring 20
I: Lacey Goodson 15, Gracie Perry 8
SS: B. Shrewsbury 8, S. Gipson 4
Next: Independence (4-1) will play Jan. 5 at home vs. Park
Boys
Independence 75, Shady Spring 49
I: Iziah Gordon 21, Brock Green 21, Broc Johnson 19
SS: Jake Knell 17, Seth Farmer 12, Logan Malory 10
Next: Independence (6-0) will host Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.