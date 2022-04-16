Basketball, sneaker convention to honor Dwayne Richardson

Dwayne Richardson not only loved basketball. He also loved shoes.
And he did whatever he could to get his feet into a new pair.
"He answered a raffle every single week, he'd have all our phone numbers and we'd receive text messages that we won or he won or someone else won," recalled his mother, Keyisha Richardson. "He purchased shoes almost every single week. He has the whole collection of (Air) Jordans. He had started to get into other brands like Balenciaga and Gucci. But he just loved shoes and wearing what the NBA players and the stars were wearing on the red carpet. It was all kinds. If people were wearing it and it was in style, he was wanting to get a pair."
Sadly, Richardson had his young life cut short last May 3 when he was killed in an accidental shooting in Beckley. The 18-year-old's death was met with an outpouring of support from not only the community but from coaches and players from all over West Virginia who were familiar with Richardson as a member of the Woodrow Wilson boys basketball team.
The community has since rallied around the Richardson family in a number of ways. The latest is coming with a weekend centered around those two things Richardson loved so much.
It will all start Saturday, April 23, with the inaugural Wayne's World Foundation 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at Woodrow Wilson. There will be a mandatory registration period starting at 9 a.m. and the games will begin at 10 a.m.
The tournament was the idea of Adriana Law, a senior on the Woodrow girls team.
The next day, Summit Kollective, a non-profit organization headed up by Donald Burton, Keith Arnold and Anthony Hairston, will bring the Streetball Takeover Tour to Beckley. It will also be held at Woodrow Wilson starting at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.).
A special part of the 3-on-3 festivities will be a sneaker convention. Several pairs of shoes have already been donated to sell, and fans are also welcomed and encouraged to bring in shoes to sell. Tables will be available for rent at $100 apiece to sell your sneakers.
"You can bring a single pair of shoes that you're willing to sell or trade. You can bring a multitude of shoes," Richardson said. "You can bring several pairs of shoes and purchase a table and sell them from that. You can trade them, you can sell them, you can buy them. And the table is pretty big. You can go in half with somebody, share a table, go three ways."
There will also be a skills challenge and concessions.
The 3-on-3 will be broken into four divisions — elementary, middle school, high school and adult, with eight teams of six players in each division. The adult and high school divisions had filled last week, but a Facebook post on Saturday advised that any teams still wanting to enter can do so. Go to the Dwayne Richardson Jr. Memorial Scholarship page on Facebook to register.
Deadline to enter a team is Monday. Registration fee is $50, payable the day of the event.
The Streetball event will be held on the first day of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
"We just wanted to do something to commemorate him and also speak about guns and carrying them correctly and not getting into the wrong hands," Richardson said.
That is also a central theme for the Streetball event. Richardson's death hit Hairston hard — he coached Richardson at the youth level from fifth through eighth grades.
"That's why we started Summit Kollective, basically," Hairston said. "Brothers got together and said gun violence in this community is getting crazy. And it's foolish. With that, we came together as a brotherhood and named it the Summit Kollective. We're doing things in the community to have people understand that we're here to save the community and help the community.
"We've had three forums to the community, based off of a situation that goes on in the community. The first one was the culture as far as hip hop (music) and what it does to the young generation. The second was a coaching forum, in which the coaches would speak with the generation and let them know how it feels from a coach's aspect of what's going on in the youth. And then the third one was healing the community, due to the fact of all the drug abuse and everything in regard to that."
The Streetball game promises to be a fun event. Hairston brought Streetball to Beckley in 2013 and it was very successful.
"We've got New York players such as Posterboy, Baby Shaq, Hot Sauce coming through to play against — like last time — some of the local talent that played for Woodrow in the past, like Damien Tunstalle, Philip Grant, Kuron Mitchell," Hairston said. "We've got a few surprises in there as well from WVU and Marshall."
Mikel Beyers, a 6-foot-10 forward who just finished his career at Marshall is among those who will play.
Advanced tickets are $10 and can be purchased by visiting https://ticketbud.com/events/c4a07aee-b137-11ec-90a6-42010a717019.
At the door, tickets are $15.
"We appreciate all the support of everybody in the community," Richardson said. "If you don't like basketball or interested in sneakers, you can always come and get a hot dog or just sit and listen to music, bring the kids out. They can shop if they want to also."
