chapmanville — All is well that ends well.
Wyoming East had to go on the road for a chance at playing in another state tournament. That’s what happened, a 54-47 win over Chapmanville in a Class AA Region 3 co-final securing that trip Tuesday night.
The Warriors (18-4) will be the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Ravenswood (13-10) Wednesday, March 8, at 1 p.m.
Abby Russell scored a game-high 20 points for the Warriors. Maddie Clark added 14 points to go with seven rebounds. Colleen Lookabill had six steals.
The Tigers got 19 points from Aloria Evans.
Boys
PikeView 67, Midland Trail 58 (OT)
gardner — Nathan Rife fired up 18 points while grabbing eight rebounds and five assists as the Panthers collected a 67-58 overtime victory versus the visiting Wildcats in Tuesday’s Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 opener at PikeView High School.
The Panthers (11-12) outscored the visitors 30-14 over the fourth quarter and overtime period.
David Thomas added 15 points for PikeView, also grabbing six rebounds. Peyton Greer had 12 points and Drew Damewood and Braedon Harvey put up 10 points apiece.
Matt Light had 22 points to pace Midland Trail (13-10) and Eli Campbell added 14 points.
The Panthers will travel to face top-seeded Class AAA juggernaut Shady Spring in Thursday’s sectional championship game.
The Tigers rolled to a 121-40 victory over Independence in the other game.
Greenbrier West 79,
Meadow Bridge 50
charmco — No. 2 seed Greenbrier West pulled away in the third quarter to defeat No. 3 Meadow Bridge 79-50 in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Brayden McClung led four Cavaliers in double figures with 20 points. Dale Boone added 12, Asher Barclay 11 and Michael Kanode 10.
Brycen Sawyer led Meadow Bridge with a game-high 30 points. Conner Mullins added 12.
Greenbrier West will travel to. No. 1 Webster County for the sectional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
Webster County 91, Richwood 52
upper glade — Dakota Blankenship scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in No. 1 seed Webster County’s 91-52 win over No. 4 Richwood.
Ashton Moll had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Riley Clevenger finished with 14 points and seven boards and Rayden Triplett added 18 points.
Cooper Donahue scored 15 points and Grant Russell 13 for the Lumberjacks.
Webster (16-7) will host Greenbrier West for the sectional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
Lewis County 57, Nicholas County 55
weston — A fourth-quarter comeback fell just short as No. 3 seed Nicholas County fell 57-55 to No. 2 Lewis County in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Cole Brown led the Grizzlies with 14 points. Trey Stump finished with 13, while Bryar Bailes and Austin Altizer both scored 12.
The Minutemen got 16 from Ben Putnam. Logan Boyce added 12 and Manny Robinson 11.
Nicholas finished the season 11-12.
