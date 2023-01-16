Woodrow Wilson gave up a fourth-quarter lead and dropped a tough 47-46 decision to George Washington on Monday,
The Flying Eagles (4-6) led 41-37 before the Patriots (10-0) went on an 8-0 run to go ahead 45-41. Woodrow went back ahead late on five straight points by Elijah Redfern, but GW’s Noah Lewis hit two free throws with 25 seconds left to give GW the one-point advantage.
Zyon Hawthorne’s desperation shot at the buzzer did not go in, allowing the host Patriots to remain unbeaten.
Redfern led Woodrow with 22 points. Coby Dillon added 11.
GW got 16 from Brendan Hoffman.
Woodrow will host Princeton Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 4 0-0 11, Elijah Redfern 8 3-4 22, Zyon Hawthorne 0 0-0 0, Braydon Hawthorne 2 0-0 5, MJ Staples 0 0-0 0, Drew Fitzwater 1 0-0 2, Ziyun Cousins 0 0-0 0, Kellen Heffernan 0 0-0 0, Jaylon Walton 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 4-5 46.
George Washington
Ben Nicol 2 1-3 6, Noah Lewis 3 3-5 9, Brendan Hoffman 4 6-8 16, Brandon Dennison 1 1-2 3, Ashton Gute 2 0-0 5, Chuck Kelley 1 0-0 2, Dawson Lunford 2 0-0 6. Total: 15 11-18 47.
WW 11 14 14 7 - 46
GW 15 15 7 10 - 47
Three-point field goals – WW: 6 (Dillon 3, Redfern 2, B. Hawthorne 1), GW: 6 (Nicol 1, Hoffman 2, Gute 1, Lunsford 2). Fouled out – B. Hawthorne.
Independence 90, Richwood 60
Cyrus Goodson led four players in double figures with 17 points as Independence defeated Richwood 90-60.
Sylas Nelson and Corey Shumate both scored 15 and Colton Hughes 11 for the Patriots (3-7), who host Shady Spring on Thursday.
Cooper Donahue scored a game-high 32 for the Lumberjacks (0-6). Trae Trivolette added 14 and Grant Russell 10. The Lumberjacks will host Bath County, Va., on Wednesday.
