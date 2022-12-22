Maddie Clark put together an all-around game with eight points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals as Wyoming East handed Mingo Central its first loss, 57-40 Thursday night.
Cadee Blackburn scored a game-high 24 points for the Warriors (6-0). Abby Russell finished with nine points, five rebounds and five steals.
Addie Smith led the Miners (7-1) with 17 points.
Wyoming East will visit Summers County Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central
Megan Adkins 6, Delaney Grimmett 9, Madison Curry 8, Addie Smith 17.
Wyoming East
Colleen Lookabill 5, Maddie Clark 8, Kayley Bane 9, Abby Russell 9, Cadee Blackburn 24, Alivia Monroe 2.
MC 14 4 9 13 — 40
WE 4 15 17 21 — 57
Three-point goals — MC: 4 (Smith 4); WE: 7 (Lookabill, Bane, Russell, Blackburn 4). Fouled out — none.
BOYS
Webster County 73, Greenbrier West 69
Riley Clevenger scored 26 points in leading Webster County to a 73-69 road victory over Greenbrier West.
Logan Leichliter added 13, while Rayden Triplett and Dakota Blankenship scored 11 and 10 for the Highlanders (6-0), who will host Doddridge County on Dec. 29.
Dale Boone hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 34 points for Greenbrier West. Michael Kanode scored 14.
The Cavaliers (1-3) will take on Independence in the New River CTC Invitational on Jan. 4.
Webster County
Rayden Triplett 11, Riley Clevenger 26, Dakota Blankenship 10, Kyle McMillion 7, Logan Leichliter 13, Noah Miller 2, Andrew Hardway 4.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 7, Tanner Hagy 2, Kadin Parker 2, Dale Boone 34, Chris Davis 7, Asher Barclay 3, Michael Kanode 14.
WC 17 14 19 23 — 73
GW 19 11 14 25 — 69
Three-point goals — WC: 4 (Triplett, Clevenger, Leichliter 2); GW: 6 (Boone 6). Fouled out — WC: Clevenger; GW: McClung.
