moorefield — Cadence Stewart surpassed 1,500 career points in Greenbrier East’s 72-54 victory at Moorefield.
Stewart hit seven of the Spartans’ 15 3-pointers and finished with 27 points. She now has 1,505 points.
Kennedy Stewart finished with 19 points, and both had six rebounds and four assists. Makenna McClure scored 10 points.
McKenna Crites led Moorefield with 19 points. Sterling Kump added 13.
Greenbrier East (14-7) will close its regular season at home against Chapmanville on Saturday.
Greenbrier East
Kennedy Stewart 19, Cadence Stewart 27, Caroline Dotson 8, Ryan White 3, Hanna Fuller 5, Makenna McClure 10.
Moorefield
CiCi Kump 8, Sterling Kump 13, Amber Williams 2, McKenna Crites 19, Teia Ray 4, Korbin Keplinger 5, Sadie Crites 2, Raleigh KayKerdell 1.
GE 16 22 26 8 — 72
M 13 9 13 19 — 54
Three-point goals — GE: 5 (K. Stewart 4, C. Stewart 7, White, Fuller, McClure 2); M: 6 (C. Kump 2, S. Kump, M. Crites 2, Keplinger). Fouled out — none.
Mercer Christian 59,
Victory Baptist 23
summersville — Victory Baptist dropped a 59-23 decision to Mercer Christian in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament.
Evie Dillon scored 10 points and Jada O’Neal seven for Victory (7-10).
The Saints will play Morgantown Christian on Friday.
Boys
Calvary Baptist 79,
Greater Beckley
Christian 53
summersville — Stevie Hicks scored 35 points to lead Calvery Baptist to a 79-53 win over Greater Beckley Christian in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament.
Jo Swain added 12 points and Isaiah Bosley finished with 11.
John Rose scored his 1,000th career points for the Crusaders. He and Landon Rose both scored 13.
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 13, Aaron Hall 9, Reece Patterson 5, Kash Hendrix 5, Averyk Woodson 5, Eli Grubb 3, Landon Rose 13.
Calvary Baptist
Jo Swain 12, Mason Black 6, Stevie Hicks 35, Dallas Johnson 4, Isaiah Bosley 11, Matthew DeGroff 4, Brady Sutler 2, James DeGroff 4.
GBC 7 16 15 15 — 53
CB 22 17 18 22 — 79
Three-point goals — GBC: 7 (Hall, Patterson, Hendrix, Woodson, Grubb, L. Rose 2); CB: 1 (Bosley. Fouled out — none.
