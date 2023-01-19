rainelle — Sierra Simmons’ only two field goals of the night were the last two of the game, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds to play in Meadow Bridge’s 44-42 win over Independence at Rainelle Christian Academy.
Kierston Rozell led the Wildcats (11-1) with 19 points and Charity Reichard added 10.
Harmony Mills scored a game-high 24 points for the Patriots, who will visit Liberty on Monday.
The Wildcats are off until Jan. 27, when they travel to Paden City.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 2, Zoey Bragg 2, Makaila Bolen 6, Harmony Mills 24, Bella Green 1, Cameron Wooton 7.
Meadow Bridge
Riley Roberts 5, Sierra Simmons 6, Kaitlyn Cooper 2, Kierston Rozell 19, Charity Reichard 10, Lilly Hayes 2.
I 10 12 3 17 — 42
MB 6 9 11 18 — 44
Three-point goals — I: 1 (Mills); MB: 5 (Rozell 3, Simmons 2). Fouled out — none.
Boys
Lewis County 60,
Nicholas County 56
summersville — Tanner Griffith scored a game-high 22 points as Lewis County defeated Nicholas County 60-56.
Logan Boyce added 17 and Ben Putnam 10 for the Minutemen (9-4), who trailed by two at halftime but took a three-point lead after three.
Bryar Bailes scored 20 for the Grizzlies (5-5). Ethan Collins had 14 and Trey Stump 12.
Nicholas will host Independence on Tuesday.å
Lewis County
Manny Robinson 3, Logan Boyce 17, Tanner Griffith 22, Ben Putnam 10, Pason Kelley 8.
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 7, Bryar Bailes 20, Trey Stump 12, Ethan Collins 14, Jaxson Morriston 3.
LC 6 17 16 21 — 60
NC 8 17 11 20 — 56
Three-point goals — LC: 7 (Boyce, Griffith 4, Kelley 2); NC: 8 (Brown, Bailes 3, Stump 2, Collins 2). Fouled out — none.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Oceana 72, Pineville 47
O: K. Morgan 25, J. Repass 16, B. Waldron 11, H. Cook 11, Z. Cook 9
P: Ashton Blankenship 18, Konnor Fox 14, Braden Hood 8, Dylan Golden 7
Next: Pineville (6-4) will visit Herndon on Monday
JV
Oceana 41, Pineville 36
O: A. Pavlik 14, E. Elswick 9, P. Cline 7, D. Dameron 5, E. Hanshaw 3, L. Stabile 3
P: Jake Stewart 6, Cruze Cooper 6, Jax Cook 4, Cameron Huffman 4, Eli Lester 4, Chris Hatfield 3, Mason Cook 3, Nate Cook 2, Ian Lafferty 3, Peyton Peck 2
Pineville is 1-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.