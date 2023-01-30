Shady Spring 51, Independence 30
Austyn Barnes scored 14 points as Shady Spring defeated Independence 51-30 to sweep the season series Monday night.
Kendra Pizzino added 12 points and Kylee Barnes 11 for the Tigers (3-14), who will visit Liberty on Tuesday.
The Patriots (6-11) got nine points from Harmony Mills. They will host Van on Wednesday.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 2, Harmony Mills 9, Bailee Bolen 2, Lillie Jackson 6, Bella Green 2, Kamryn Wooten 4, Alli Hypes 5.
Shady Spring
Kendra Pizzino 12, Kylee Barnes 11, Austyn Barnes 14, Kendall Lilly 7, Megan Hendrick 5, Gracie McAllister 2.
Wyoming East 75, PikeView 36
new richmond — Maddie Clark had 16 points and six assists as Class AA No. 1 Wyoming East defeated PikeView 75-36.
Cadee Blackburn also scored 16 points and Kayley Bane had 15. Alivia Monroe pulled down 15 rebounds.
Riley Meadows led PikeView with 12 points.
The Warriors (13-2) will visit Oak Hill Wednesday at 7 p.m.
PikeView
Brooke Craft 3, Cat Farmer 4, Jaelynn Shrewsbury 6, Haley Justice 5, Madalyn Kinzer 2, Emma Damewood 4, Riley Meadows 12.
Wyoming East
Maddie Clark 16, Kayley Bane 15, Cadee Blackburn 16, Laken Toler 5, Abi Baker 6, Alivia Monroe 4, Charleigh Price 6, Kenna Price 5.
PV 7 10 6 13 — 36
WE 25 14 15 21 — 75
Three-point goals — PV: 2 (Justice, Meadows); WE: 3 (Blackburn 2, Toler). Fouled out — none.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Independence 58, Park 25
I: Brock Green 24, Iziah Gordon 15, Broc Johnson 10
P: Jabari Spencer 15
Next: Independence (11-2) will host Oak Hill Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.