fairlea — Kris Joyce scored 21 points to pace Princeton in an 84-81 overtime win over Class AAAA No. 6 Greenbrier East on Friday.
With the win, Princeton secured the No. 2 seed in the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament and will host No. 3 Woodrow Wilson on Feb. 28.
East is the No. 1 seed and will host Oak Hill.
Koen Martin added 18 points and Chase Hancock 13 for the Tigers. Grant Cochran had 12 and Nic Fleming 10.
The Spartans got a game-high 24 points from Kaiden Huffman. Monquelle Davis followed with 19, Adam Seams 16 and Goose Gabbert 12.
Greenbrier East will host Bluefield on Wednesday. Princeton will go to South Charleston on Thursday.
Princeton
Nic Fleming 10, Kris Joyce 21, Koen Sartin 18, Grant Cochran 12, Chase Hancock 13, Davon Edwards 2, Gavin Stover 6.
Greenbrier East
Kaiden Huffman 24, Monquelle Davis 19, Adam Seams 16, Goose Gabbert 12, Chris Sinclair 4, Bryson Brammer 4.
Victory Baptist 71,
Greater Beckley Christian 56
summersville — Victory Baptist exploded in the second half after trailing by eight at halftime to defeat Greater Beckley Christian 71-56 in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament.
Ethan Hunt led four double-figure scorers for the Saints with 19 points. Micah Thomas and Landon Cormican both had 18, and Noah Childers finished with 12.
John Rose scored a game-high 24 points for the Crusaders. Landon Rose added 10.
Victory will take on Mount Hope Christian Saturday at 2 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 24, Aaron Hall 9, Reece Patterson 2, Kash Hendrix 5, Hunter Laxton 4, Averyk Woodson 2, Landon Rose 10.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 18, Ethan Hunt 19, Noah Childers 12, Isaac Conaway 4, Landon Cormican 18.
GBC 19 13 14 10 — 56
VB 13 11 25 22 — 71
Three-point goals — GBC: 3 (Hendrix, L. Rose 2); VB: 4 (Hunt 2, Cormican 2). Fouled out — GBC: J. Rose.
Nitro 60, Nicholas County 52
summersville — Nicholas County couldn’t hold on to a seven-point halftime lead and suffered a 60-52 loss to Nitro.
Ashton Crouch led the visiting Wildcats (10-11) with 19 points. Landon Poniatowski added 17.
Nicholas (10-9) got 12 points from Cole Brown. The Grizzlies will host Hurricane on Tuesday.
Nitro
Landon Poniatowski 17, Derek Lowe 7, Sean Legros 2, Ashton Crouch 19, Ty Stephens 6, Scott Woodrum 9.
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 12, Bryar Bailes 7, Trey Stump 2, Ethan Collins 8, Gage Groggs 7, Isaiah Miner 2, Jaxson Morriston 8, Austin Altizer 6.
Ni 12 8 17 23 — 60
NC 13 14 12 13 — 52
Three-point goals — Ni: 2 (Lowe, Woodrum); NC: 6 (Brown 2, Bailes, Groggs, Morriston). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Victory Baptist 45,
Morgantown Christian 44
summersville — After coughing up a halftime lead, Victory Baptist came back in the fourth quarter and defeated Morgantown Christian 45-44 in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament.
Evie Dillon scored 18 points and Landri Flohr 11 for the Saints (8-10), who will plat Cross Lanes Christian on Saturday.
Mallory Hartley led Morgantown with 13 points. Abby Gutta and Madison Bailey both added 12.
Victory Baptist
Emma Brush 6, Evie Dillon 18, Molly Ward 6, Landri Flohr 11, Jada O’Neal 4.
Morgantown Christian
Brooklynn Bland 2, Abby Gutta 12, Madison Bailey 12, Kaylin Kurilko 3, Mallory Hartley 13, Autumn Barker 2.
VB 17 10 4 14 — 45
MC 9 14 9 12 — 44
Three-point goals — VB: 1 (Dillon); MC: 1 (Gutta). Fouled out — none.
