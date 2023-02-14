oak hill — Malachi Lewis scored a game-high 24 points and Oak Hill held off Princeton for a 58-56 victory Tuesday night.
Jerimiah Jackson added 16 points and Ethan Vargo-Thomas 10 for the Red Devils, who will go to Mercer County on Friday to face Class AA No. 2 Bluefield at 7:30 p.m.
Kris Joyce led the Tigers with 21 points and Chase Hancock scored 17. Princeton (11-4) will visit Greenbrier East Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
Princeton
Nic Fleming 7, Dom Collins 3, Chase Hancock 17, Reed Thomas 2, Kris Joyce 21, Koen Sartin 6.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 2, Malachi Lewis 24, Cole Legg 3, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 10, Chance Minor 3, Jerimiah Jackson 16.
P 11 14 17 14 — 56
OH 17 11 18 12 — 58
Three-point goals — P: 7 (Fleming, Hancock 3, Joyce 3); OH: . Fouled out — P: Joyce.
Greater Beckley
Christian 73,
Morgantown Christian 67
morgantown — John Rose scored 24 points as Greater Beckley Christian defeated Morgantown Christian 73-67.
Aaron Hall added 20 and Kash Hendrix hit four 3-pointers en route to 16 points. Hunter Laxton finished with 10.
Morgantown got 24 from Cole Matthews. Logan Cordova scored 14 and Bryce Bailey 11.
The Crusaders (9-10) will take Calvary Baptist in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament Thursday at 8 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 24, Aaron Hall 20, Kash Hendrix 16, Hunter Laxton 10, Landon Rose 3.
Morgantown Christian
Cole Matthews 24, Logan Cordova 14, Bryce Bailey 11, JJ Fox 8, Michael Day 4, Nathan Day 4, Tyce Day 2.
GBC 9 17 28 19 — 73
MC 15 12 21 19 — 67
Three-point goals — GBC: 5 (Hendrix 4, Laxton); MC: 4 (Fox, Matthews, Cordova 2). Fouled out — MC: Fox, Spicer.
Capital 68,
Greenbrier East 66
charleston — Capital took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter after trailing at halftime and made it stick for a 68-66 win over Class AAAA No. 6 Greenbrier East.
De’Mahgae Clark led the Cougars with 21 points. Sha’Lik added 12 and Elitah Bennett 11.Goose Gabbert scored 21 for the Spartans, who will host Princeton on Friday. Chris Sinclair added 16.
Greenbrier East
Adam Seams 7, Monquelle Davis 2, Goose Gabbert 21, Gabe Patton 8, Chris Sinclair 16, Kaiden Huffman 7, Bryson Brammer 5.
Capital
Jaquez Loveless 3, Mat Amos 3, De’Mahgae Clark 21, Sha’Lik Hamilton 12, Treshaun Hines 8, Keyon Lycans 2, Markel Booker 5, Elitah Bennett 11, Von Mills 2.
GE 15 18 11 22 — 66
C 14 15 21 18 — 68
Three-point goals — GE: 6 (Seams, Gabbert 2, Patton 2, Brammer); C: 3 (Amos, Clark, Bennett). Fouled out — none.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Local Results
Boys
Wyoming County Tournament
Class A
Pineville 38, Oceana 32
P: Konnor Fox 18, Chris Hatfield 7, Dylan Golden 5, Ashton Blankenship 4, Braden Hood 2, Jaxson Walker 2
O: Jace Repass 10, K. Morgan 7, Bradyn Waldron 6, Hendrix Cook 2, Zane Cook 2, Jackson West 2
Next: Pineville (11-5) will visit Mullens Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the championship
