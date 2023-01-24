Nicholas County fought back from a three-point halftime deficit to defeat host Shady Spring 54-48 Tuesday night.
Mason Stone led the Grizzlies with 15 points. Adrienne Truman added 14.
Austyn Barnes had 17 and Kylee Barnes 13 for the Tigers (2-14).
Nicholas (7-6) will host Summers County on Friday. Shady will welcome Independence on Thursday.
Nicholas County
Adrienne Truman 14, Lilly Meadows 3, Olivia Stone 4, Mason Stone 15, Jenna Grose 2, Alexis O’Dell 16.
Shady Spring
Kendra Pizzino 9, Kylee Barnes 13, Austyn Barnes 17, Kendall Lilly 5, Meagan Hendrick 2, Jenna Webb 2.
NC 13 8 20 13 — 54
SS 9 15 11 13 — 48
Three-point goals — NC: 0; SS: 7 (Pizzino 3, K. Barnes 3, A. Barnes). Fouled out — SS: K. Barnes.
Wyoming East 63, Princeton 58
princeton — Maddie Clark had 17 points, nine assists and five steals as Wyoming East held off Princeton for a 63-58 victory.
Cadee Blackburn scored a game-high 21 points for the Warriors (11-2). Kayley Bane and Gabby Cameron both scored 10.
Maddie Stull scored 20 for Princeton, which got back into the game after falling behind 25-12 at halftime. Kalee Wright added 10.
Wyoming East will host Bluefield on Thursday.
Wyoming East
Cadee Blackburn 21, Colleen Lookabill 3, Maddie Clark 17, A Baker 1, Kayley Bane 10, Alivia Monroe 1, Gabby Cameron 10.
Princeton
Kylie Conner 9, Maddie Stull 20, Autumn Bane 7, Reagan Southers 2, Kalyn Davis 8, Kalee Wright 10, Asia Collins 2.
WE 11 14 23 15 — 63
P 6 6 20 26 — 58
Three-point goals — WE: 5 (Clark 4, Lookabill); P: 4 (Conner, Bane, Davis 2). Fouled out — WE: Lookabill.
Summers County 61
Bluefield 32
hinton — Avery Lilly and Abby Persinger both scored 12 points as Summers County breezed past Bluefield 61-32.
Gracie Harvey added 11 for the Bobcats (12-4), who travel to Nicholas County on Friday.
Bluefield got 11 points from Krisalyn Donell.
Bluefield
Melanie Hayes 2, Krisalyn Donell 11, Destiny Jackson 1, Kara Brown 6, Adrienne Brown 4, Arionna Dowell 8.
Summers County
Liv Meador 9, Avery Lilly 12, Gracie Harvey 11, Abby Persinger 12, Sullivan Pivont 9, Ashley Cooper 2, Cheyanne Smith 4, Kaylee Jones 2.
B 5 8 6 13 — 32
SC 8 20 17 16 — 61
Three-point goals — B: 0; SC: 3 (Lilly 3). Fouled out — none.
Boys
Wyoming East 63,
Greenbrier West 43
charmco — Garrett Mitchell’s game-high 20 points led Wyoming East to a 63-43 win over Greenbrier West.
The Warriors (10-3) also got 16 points from Cole Lambert and 10 from Jacob Howard.
Greenbrier West was led by Dale Boone with 16 points.
East will host Mingo Central on Friday, while the Cavaliers (4-8) go to Summers County.
Wyoming East
Garrett Mitchell 20, Cole Lambert 16, Bryson Huff 9, Jacob Howard 10, Jackson Danielson 2, Dacoda Cooper 3, Zach Hunt.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 5, Tanner Hagy 3, Kadin Parker 2, Matthew Thomas 2, Isaac Agee 2, Dale Boone 16, Chris Davis 2, Michael Kanode 8.
WE 22 18 10 13 — 63
GW 12 12 9 10 — 43
Three-point goals — WE: 9 (Mitchell 4, Lambert 2, Huff, Cooper, Hunt); GW: 5 (Hagy, Boone 4). Fouled out — none.
Nicholas County 56,
Independence 40
summersville — Nicholas County held Independence to 12 total points over the second and third quarters in a 56-40 victory.
Bryar Bailes scored 18 points for the Grizzlies (6-5), who visit Midland Trail on Thursday. Ethan Collins followed with 12 and Cole Brown added 10.
Cyrus Goodson led the Patriots (3-9), who will travel to Greater Beckley Christian next Tuesday.
Independence
Cyrus Goodson 17, Jordan James 2, Chris Lilly 2, Sylas Nelson 5, Corey Shumate 8, Colton Hughes 2, Zach Smith 2, Jordan Harvey 2.
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 10, Bryar Bailes 18, Trey Stump 5, Ethan Collins 12, Isaiah Miner 2, Jaxson Morriston 4, Austin Altizer 5.
I 12 6 6 16 — 40
NC 14 16 21 5 — 56
Three-point goals — I: 1 (Goodson); NC: 3 (Brown 2, Bailes). Fouled out — NC: Miner.
Bluefield 82,
Greenbrier East 73, OT
bluefield — Bluefield outscored Greenbrier East 12-2 in overtime for an 82-73 win.
Will Looney and R.J. Hairston both scored 19 points for the Beavers. Kamron Gore added 16 and Caleb Fuller 15.
Goose Gabbert scored a game-high 28 for the Spartans (7-4) and Chris Sinclair added 10.
Greenbrier East will host South Charleston on Saturday.
Greenbrier East
Adam Seams 7, Monquelle Davis 7, Goose Gabbert 28, Gabe Patton 3, Chris Sinclair 10, Kaiden Huffman 9, Bryson Brammer 9.
Bluefield
Kamron Gore 16, Sencere Fields 8, Will Looney 19, Caleb Fuller 15, Braden Fung 2, R.J. Hairston 19, Jace Smith 3.
GE 14 12 19 25 3 — 73
B 17 7 19 27 12 — 82
Three-point goals — GE: 7 (Seams, Davis, Gabbert 2, Patton, Brammer 2); B: 8 (Gore 2, Fields 2, Looney, Fuller 2, Smith). Fouled out — GE: Huffman; B: Gore.
James Monroe 74,
Montcalm 44
montcalm — Eli Allen poured in 26 points as James Monroe rolled past Montcalm 74-44.
Josh Burks followed with 13 and Cooper Ridgeway 12 for the Mavericks (14-2), who will host River View on Friday.
Noah White led the Generals with 21 points and Tristen Cline had 11.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 13, Cooper Ridgeway 12, Eli Alen 26, Collin Fox 9, Juan Hopkins 6, Brady Baker 8.
Montcalm
Noah White 21, Zach Fink 2, Tristen Cline 11, Nich Carver 8, Kobie Nunn 2.
JM 17 17 18 22 — 74
M 9 18 9 8 — 44
Three-point goals — JM: 7 (Burns 4, Allen 3); M: 6 (White 3, Cline, Carver 2). Fouled out — none.
West Logan Christian 58
Greater Beckley Christian 47
williamson — Nick Knox scored 19 points as West Logan Christian defeated Greater Beckley Christian 58-47.
Jacob Walls added 13 and Jordan Adams 10.
The Crusaders’ John Rose matched Knox with 19 points. Aaron Hall followed with 13.
Greater Beckley (4-7) will host Mount Hope Christian on Friday.
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 19, Aaron Hall 13, Kash Hendrix 8, Hunter Laxton 4, Averyk Woodson 3.
West Logan Christian
Andrew Cozart 8, James Scites 2, Jacob Walls 13, Jordan Adams 10, Nick Knox 19, Zay Sherod 6.
GBC 9 7 14 17 — 47
WLC 16 12 19 11 — 58
Three-point goals — GBC: 3 (Rose, Hendrix 2); WLC: 3 (Cozart 2, Knox). Fouled out — WLC: Cozart.
Late Results
Parkersburg 53,
Woodrow Wilson 51
parkersburg — Parkersburg scored five points inside the final 21 seconds to defeat Woodrow Wilson 53-51.
Keanti Thompson led the Flying Eagles with 10 points. Abby Dillon and Donna Burton added nine each.
Bryce Smith had 14 for the Big Reds. Brilynn Florence and Trinity Balog both scored 11.
Cross Lanes Christian 41, Victory Baptist 27
Cross Lanes Christian outscored Victory Baptist 13-0 in the second quarter en route to a 41-27 win.
Eliza Bacchuss had 12 points for Cross Lanes.
Evie Dillon scored eight to lead the Saints.
