Three players scored in double figures and Liberty overcame a four-point second quarter to defeat Nicholas County 70-65 Friday in Glen Daniel.
Jalen Cook scored a team-high 18 points for the host Raiders. Zach Bowman had 16 and Conner Cantley 15.
The Grizzlies (7-6) got a game-high 21 points from Bryar Bailes. Isaiah Miner followed with 14 and Trey Stump 11.
Liberty (8-5) will go to Summers County on Tuesday. Nicholas will visit Herbert Hoover on Wednesday.
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 5, Bryar Bailes 21, Trey Stump 11, Ethan Collins 9, Isaiah Miner 14, Jaxson Morriston 3, Austin Altizer 2.
Liberty
Kris Bowman 6, Jadon Acord 6, Jalen Cook 18, Zach Bowman 16, Conner Cantley 15, RaSean Simms 9.
NC 13 7 18 27 — 65
L 21 4 23 22 — 70
Three-point goals — NC: 4 (Stump 2, Collins 2); L: 5 (K. Bowman, Cook 3, Z. Bowman). Fouled out — NC: Morriston; L: Cantley.
Mount Hope Christian 76, Greater Beckley Christian 71
Josiah McKoy exploded for a game-high 40 points to help lead Mount Hope Christian to a 76-71 win over Greater Beckley Christian.
McKoy, who was averaging 30.0 points per game going in, scored 17 points in the second quarter and 15 in the fourth — the Warriors won both of those quarters.
Nolan Carney hit six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for the Warriors (13-8), who will visit Cross Lanes Christian on Feb. 6.
John Rose led the Crusaders with 30 points and Aaron Hall added 16.
Greater Beckley (4-8) will host Beth Haven Christian on Saturday.
Mount Hope Christian
Branson Miller 6, Isaiah Kincaid 6, Nolan Carney 21, Josiah McKoy 40, Garrett Forren 3.
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 30, Aaron Hall 16, Reece Patterson 3, Kash Hendrix 8, Hunter Laxton 2, Averyk Woodson 12.
MHC 21 22 16 17 — 76
GBC 22 18 17 14 — 71
Three-point goals — MHC: 11 (Carney 6, McKoy 4, Forren); GBC: 7 (Rose, Patterson, Hendrix 2, Woodson 3). Fouled out — none.
James Monroe 80,
River View 27
James Monroe led by 41 at the break and went on to an 80-27 win over River View in Lindside.
Eli Allen led the Mavericks with 16 points. Collin Fox added 13, while Josh Burks and Chaz Briggs both scored 11.
River View got eight points from Mike Picklesteimer.
James Monroe (15-2), which won its eight straight game, will visit Meadow Bridge on Tuesday.
River View
Tyler Cooper 4, Ashton Hunt 2, James Kennedy 2, Colten Graham 2, Mikey Picklesteimer 8, Josh Profitt 5, Ethan Justice 4.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 12, Layton Dowdy 2, Cooper Ridgeway 6, Eli Allen 16, Ryan Mann 4, Braxton Charlton 3, Evan Hunter 2, Chaz Boggs 12, Collin Fox 13, Owen Jackson 8, Brady Baker 2.
RV 7 8 5 7 — 27
JM 23 25 18 14 — 80
Three-point goals — RV: 2 (Cooper, Profitt); JM: 11 (Burks 2, Charlton, Boggs 4, Fox 3, Jackson). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Woodrow Wilson 65,
Parkersburg South 50
Abby Dillon went 7-of-8 from the 3-point line and Class AAAA No. 10 beat No. 8 Parkersburg South 65-50 in the St. Albans Classic.
Dillon finished with a game-high 23 points and was named Most Outstanding Player.
Keanti Thompson added 13 for the Flying Eagles (8-6), who have won five of their last six games and will host Princeton Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Gracie Shamblin led Parkersburg South with 14 points.
Woodrow Wilson
Abby Dillon 23, Josie Cross 1, Lataja Creasey 9, Keanti Thompson 13, Leiloni Manns 4, Madison Belcher 3, Kalyn Cowger 2, Donya Burton 8, Mya Wooton 2.
Parkersburg South
Carried Rhodes 7, Gracie Shamblin 14, Farrah Yost 2, Lacie Cline 5, Brooke Sandy 7, Carley Schaeffer 8, Shyanne Hays 1, Allee Small 5, Payten Mackey 1.
WW 8 24 17 16 — 65
PS 14 10 12 14 — 70
Three-point goals — WW: 10 (Dillon 7, Creasey, Thompson, Belcher); PS: 7 (Shamblin 4, Cline, Sandy, Small). Fouled out — PS: Rhodes.
Summers County 70,
Nicholas County 67, OT
All five Summers County players who scored reached double figures and the Bobcats defeated host Nicholas County 70-67 in overtime.
Gracie Harvey led the way with 18 points and Sullivan Pivont had 16. Liv Meador, Avery Lilly and Abby Persinger all had 12.
The Grizzlies got a game-high 23 from Adrienne Truman. Olivia Stone had 17, Alexis O’Dell 13 and Madison Stone 12.
Summers (13-4) will visit Pocahontas County on Monday, while Nicholas (7-7) goes to Braxton County.
Summers County
Liv Meador 12, Avery Lilly 12, Gracie Harvey 18, Abby Persinger 12, Sullivan Pivont 16.
Nicholas County
Adrienne Truman 23, Olivia Stone 17, Ruthie Lott 2, Madison Stone 12, Alexis O’Dell 13.
SC 18 13 17 13 9 — 70
NC 19 11 12 19 6 — 67
Three-point goals — SC: 9 (Lilly 3, Pivont 6); NC: 7 (Truman 3, J. Stone 4). Fouled out — NC: Lilly Meadows, M. Stone.
Meadow Bridge 50,
Paden City 37
Meadow Bridge made the long trip to the Northern Panhandle and came away with a 50-37 win at Paden City.
Kierston Rozell had 11 points for the Wildcats, who ran their winning streak to eight games. Sierra Simmons added 10.
McKenzie Thomas scored 21 for Paden City.
Meadow Bridge (12-1) will host Sherman Saturday at 1 p.m. at Rainelle Christian Academy.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 9, Sierra Simmons 10, Riley Roberts 5, Kierston Rozell 12, Kaitlyn Cooper 2, Abigail Cooper 4, Lillian Hayes 6, Jordan Butcher 2.
Paden City
Jocelyn Sawincki 4, Lexi Mathis 2, McKenzie Thomas 21, Kim Burch 4, Ashton Wade 6.
MB 9 15 7 19 — 50
PC 13 5 15 4 — 37
Three-point goals — MC: 4 (Simmons 3, Rozell); PC: 1 (Thomas). Fouled out — PC: Burch, Mathis.
