Collin Fox hit six 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead James Monroe in a 76-46 win over Summers County.
Eli Allen added 14 for the Mavericks.
The Bobcats got 10 points from Brandan Isaac.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 2, Cooper Ridgeway 9, Elli Allen 14, Ryan Mann 6, Braxton Charlton 2, Evan Hunter 5, Collin Fox 29, Juan Hopkins 6, Owen Jackson 6.
Summers County
Brandan Isaac 10, Ryan Oliveros 2, Cruz Testerman 6, Duke Dodson 8, Ethan Eerenberg 4, Peyton Miller 1, Ferrell Mann 3, Michael Judy 7, Ayden Plumley 5.
JM 15 28 20 13 — 76
SC 13 10 9 14 — 46
Three-point goals — JM: 8 (Mann, Hunter, Fox 6); SC: 3 (Testerman, Judy, Plumley). Fouled out — none.
Nicholas County 67, PikeView 63
Ethan Collins poured in 17 points as Nicholas County defeated PikeView 67-63.
Bryar Bailes added 14, Jaxson Morrison 13 and Cole Brown 12 for the Grizzlies.
PikeView got 18 from David Thomas and 12 from Braedon Harvey.
PikeView
Drew Damewood 9, Nathan Riffe 9, Braedon Harvey 12, Brett Samosky 6, David Thomas 18, Zayden Neely 7, Kayla Neely 2.
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 12, Bryar Bailes 14, Trey Stump 9, Ethan Collins 17, Jaxson Morriston 13, Austin Altizer 2.
PV 12 20 16 15 — 63
NC 16 19 19 13 — 67
Three-point goals — PV: 5 (Damewood, Riffe 2, Harvey, Neely); NC: 8 (Brown, Bailes, Stump 2, Collins 3, Morriston). Fouled out — none.
South Harrison 69, Webster County 52
Corey Bolden hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 32 points in Class A No. 4 South Harrison’s 69-52 win over No. 2 Webster County.
Noah Burnside added 19.
Dakota Blankenship had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders (8-3). Riley Clevenger had 17 points, Kyle McMillion six rebounds and Rayden Triplett nine points and five assists.
Webster will visit Gilmer County on Thursday.
South Harrison
Austin Peck 7, Corey Bolden 32, Noah Burnside 19, Caden Davis 3, Seth Klimas 8.
Webster County
Rayden Triplett 9, Riley Clevenger 17, Dakota Blankenship 15, Logan Leichliter 9, Noah Miller 2.
SH 12 22 18 17 — 69
WC 10 16 16 10 — 52
Three-point goals — SH: 9 (Bolden 7, Peck, Davis); WC: 6 (Triplett, Clevenger 2, Leichliter 3). Fouled out — none.
Teays Valley Christian 78, Victory Baptist 54
Bailey Christian, Richard Fu and Kris Lin all scored 17 points in Teays Valley Christian’s 78-54 win over Victory Baptist.
Ethan Hunt led Victory with 19 points. Micah Thomas had 13 and Landon Cormican 12.
Teays Valley Christian
Alex Starcher 7, Bailey Christian 17, Richard Fu 17, Kris Lin 17, Deren Mors 12, Dozen Brid 2, Calton Brock 6.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 13, Ethan Hunt 19, Noah Childers 6, Isaac Conaway 4, Landon Cormican 12.
TVC 29 14 16 19 — 78
VB 13 7 14 20 — 54
Three-point goals — TVC: 6 (Starcher, Christian 3, Fu, Mors); VB: 5 (Hunt 4, Cormican). Fouled out — TVC: Starcher.
Girls
Meadow Bridge 57, Van 21
Kierston Rozell scored 16 points as Meadow Bridge won its sixth straight game, 57-21 over Van.
Mackenzie Phillips added 12 and Sierra Simmons 11 for the Wildcats (10-1), who will host Independence Thursday at Rainelle Christian Academy.
Van
Emma Wilcox 15, Hailey Tackett 4, Kylie Lovejoy 2.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 4, Sierra Simmons 11, Riley Roberts 3, Kierston Rozell 16, Kaitlyn Cooper 6, Lillian Hayes 5, Mackenzie Phillips 12.
V 10 2 3 6 — 21
MB 19 17 10 11 — 57
Three-point goals — V: 2 (Wilcox 2); MB: (Simmons 3, Rozell 2, Hayes). Fouled out — none.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Pineville 47, Trap Hill 41
P: Konnor Fox 28, Dylan Golden 9, Ashton Blankenship 8, Chris Hatfield 2.
TH: P. Hodges 17, J. Workman 8, L. Lusk 8, B. Fox 4, B. Harper 4
Next: Pineville (6-3) will visit Oceana on Thursday
