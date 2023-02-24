bradshaw — Class A No. 1 James Monroe finished the regular season with an 89-37 win over host River View Friday night.
Eli Allen scored a game-high 18 points for the Mavericks. Collin Fox and Josh Burks both had three of the Mavs’ 12 3-pointers and finished with 17 and 13 points, respectively. Owen Jackson had 11.
Josh Proffitt scored 14 and Mikey Pickelsimer 10 for the Warriors.
James Monroe is the No. 1 seed in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament and will play for the championship next Friday against Tuesday’s winner between River View and Montcalm at Mount View High School. Both games will start at 6:30 p.m.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 13, Layton Dowdy 3, Cooper Ridgeway 6, Eli Allen 21, Ryan Mann 2, Braxton Charlton 3, Evan Hunter 3, Collin Fox 17, Ethan Ganoe 4, Juan Hopkins 6, Owen Jackson 11.
River View
Tyler Cooper 2, Mikey Pickelsimer 10, Josh Proffitt 14, Ethan Justice 4, Ashton Hunt 1, Kaiden Newberry 2, Jaytex Hatfield 2, Hunter Church 2.
JM 24 29 15 24 — 89
RV 12 4 12 9 — 37
Three-point goals — JM: 12 (Burks 3, Dowdy, Allen, Charlton, Hunter, Fox 3, Ganoe, Jackson); RV: 4 (Proffitt 4). Fouled out — none.
Nicholas County 79, Meadow Bridge 45
summersville — Nicholas County ran to a 27-point lead at halftime and defeated visiting Meadow Bridge 79-45.
The Grizzlies got 10 points from Bryar Bailes and Landon Hanna.
Conner Mullins scored a game-high 19 for Meadow Bridge.
Nicholas County will visit Lewis County in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament Tuesday at 7 p.m. Meadow Bridge (3-19) goes to Greenbrier West for Class A Region 3, Section 2 that night, also at 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge
Dakota Hayes 6, Brycen Sawyers 8, Conner Mullins 19, Kaiden Sims 2, Jakob Bowman 5, Cordell McClung 5.
Nicholas County
Payton Bailes 9, Cole Brown 2, Bryar Bailes 10, Ethan Collins 6, Brycen Morriston 6, Isaiah Miner 3, Landon Hanna 10, Trey Brogan 5, Jaxson Morriston 2, Jaden Smith 5, Ethan O’Dell 8, Austin Alter 8.
MB 4 8 20 13 — 45
NC 19 20 18 17 — 74
Three-point goals — MB: 7 (Hayes 2, Mullins 3, Bowman, McClung); NC: 7 (P. Bailes 3, B. Morriston 2, Brogan, Smith). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Elk Valley Christian 48, Victory Baptist 33
summersville — Victory Baptist closed its season with a 48-33 loss to Elk Valley Christian in the consolation game of the West Virginia Christian Education Association Tournament.
Evie Dillon led the Saints (10-12) with 13 points and scored 1,000th career point.
Caylee Burdette scored 16 to lead Elk Valley and Kaitlyn Swor added 11.
Victory Baptist
Emma Brush 4, Evie Dillon 13, Molly Ward 2, Brooke Daniels 2, Landri Flohr 7, Jada O’Neal 2, Grace Ward 3.
Elk Valley Christian
Caylee Burdette 16, Kaylee Graham 8, Kaitlyn Swor 11, Maddy Swor 6, Avery Evans 7.
VB 9 5 4 15 — 33
EVC 8 15 10 15 — 48
Three-point goals — VB: 1 (Flohr); EVC: 1 (K. Swor). Fouled out — none.
