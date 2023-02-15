Makaila Bolen led Independence with 18 points in a 62-27 win over Van Wednesday in Coal City.
Harmony Mills added 14 for the Patriots, who are the fifth seed in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament and will visit No. 4 Shady Spring Saturday at 1 p.m.
Emma Wilcox led Van with 23 points.
Van
Wilcox 23, Moore 3, Lovejoy 1.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 6, Zoey Bragg 4, Makaila Bolen 18, Harmony Mills 14, Mackenzie Cadle 6, Bella Green 1, Kamryn Wooten 4, Alli Hypes 3, Sarah Billings 6.
V 7 6 6 8 — 27
I 22 16 16 8 — 62
Three-point goals — V: 1 (Wilcox); I: 6 (Mills 2, Cadle 2, Billings 2). Fouled out — none.
Greenbrier East 62, Hedgesville 33
HEDGESVILLE — Kennedy Stewart and Cadence Stewart both had three 3-pointers and 16 points in Greenbrier East’s 62-33 win over Hedgesville.
Makenna McClure added 11 points and Caroline Dotson 10. Dotson also grabbed nine rebounds.
Maggie Boyer led Hedgesville with 12 points.
The Spartans (12-8) will visit Moorefield Thursday at 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East
Kennedy Stewart 16, Cadence Stewart 16, Caroline Dotson 10, Ryan White 7, Hanna Fuller 2, Makenna McClure 11.
Hedgesville
Vandine 2, Laughlin 6, Boyer 12, Fouch 2, Copper 6, Cupenhaver 6.
GE 11 14 21 16 — 62
H 7 9 10 7 — 33
Three-point goals — GE: 12 (K. Stewart 3, C. Stewart 3, Dotson 2, White, McClure 3); H: 2 (Laughlin, Cupenhaver). Fouled out — none.
River View 51, Meadow Bridge 27
BRADSHAW — Haylie Payne scored 18 points and Trista Lester 10 as River View defeated Meadow Bridge 51-27.
Kierston Rozell scored nine to lead Meadow Bridge (16-4), which will close out its regular season at Sherman Friday at 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge
Kierston Rozell 9, Lilyan Hayes 6, Charity Reichard 5, Mackenzie Phillips 3, Riley Roberts 2, Kaitlyn Cooper 2.
River View
Haylie Payne 18, Trista Lester 10, Abigail Pruitt 9, Kaylee Blankenship 6, Katie Bailey 6, Morgan Marek 2.
Boys
Nicholas County 75, Braxton County 46
GASSAWAY — Bryar Bailes scored a game-high 30 points as Nicholas County defeated Braxton County 75-46.
Jaxson Morriston added 11 for the Grizzlies (10-8), who will host Nitro Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Landon Stewart led the Eagles (9-10).
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 3, Bryar Bailes 30, Trey Stump 7, Ethan Collins 4, Isaiah Miner 8, Landon Hanna 4, Jaxson Morriston 11, Ethan O’Dell 2, Austin Altizer 2.
Braxton County
Lane Morrow 7, Riley Hunt 8, Zach Shaver 4, Landon Stewart 16, Matthias Garavaglia 2, Owen Lowther 5, Stevie Goggs 4.
NC 10 20 20 25 — 75
BC 15 8 6 17 — 46
Three-point goals — NC: 7 (Brown, Bailes 4, Collins, Morriston); BC: (Morrow, Stewart 2, Lowther). Fouled out — none.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Girls
Raleigh County Tournament
Independence 46, Trap Hill 23
I: Brock Green 16, Broc Johnson 13, Iziah Gordon 11
TH: Hodges 9
Next: Independence will play Park for the county championship Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center
