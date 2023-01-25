Harmony Mills scored 12 points and Makaila Bolen had 10 as Independence defeated Montcalm 47-13 Wednesday in Coal City.
Tori Sizemore led Montcalm (0-11) with eight.
Independence (6-9) will host Westside Thursday at 7 p.m.
Montcalm
Hayley Kendrick 4, Tori Sizemore 8, Carly McPeak 1.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 4, Zoey Bragg 2, Makaila Bolen 10, Harmony Mills 12, Mackenzie Cadle 2, Bailee Bolen 2, Bella Green 4, Kamryn Wooten 4, Alli Hypes 7.
M 2 5 0 6 — 13
I 12 16 13 6 — 47
Three-point goals — M: 1 (Kendrick); I: 0. Fouled out — none.
Late
Boys
Victory Baptist 58, Seneca Trail Christian 47
Ethan Hunt scored a game-high 23 points to lead Victory Baptist in a 58-47 win over Seneca Trail Christian.
Braden Terry scored 17 points and Lantry McClung 15 for Seneca Trail.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Local Results
Boys
Pineville 55, Oceana 54, OT
P: Konnor Fox 23, Ashton Blankenship 14, Jaxon Walker 8, Chris Hatfield 6, Braden Hood 4
O: J. Repass 16, H. Cook 15, B. Waldron 12, Z. Cook 6, K. Morgan 5
Game notes: Konnor Fox scored 8 points in the final quarter to force overtime. Foul shots from Fox and from Braden Hood sealed the victory.
Next: Pineville (7-4) hosts Baileysville Thursday
JV
Oceana 29, Pineville 21
P: Jax Cook 7, Cruze Cooper 6, Jake Stewart 4, Peyton Peck 2, Chris Hatfield 1, Cameron Huffman 1
O: M. King 10, A. Pavlik 5, B. Morgan 5, P. Cline 3, F. Hanshaw 2, B. Lamb 2, D. Dameron 2
