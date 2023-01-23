Harmony Mills scored 20 points and Alli Hypes added 10 as Independence defeated Raleigh County rival Liberty 60-36 Monday in Glen Daniel.
Kirsten Miller scored a game-high 30 points for the host Raiders (2-13), who host River View on Tuesday.
The Patriots will host Montcalm on Wednesday.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 7, Zoey Bragg 7, Makaila Bolen 4, Harmony Mills 20, Lillie Jackson 2, Bella Green 2, Kamryn Woodten 4, Alli Hypes 10, Hailey Ratliff 4.
Liberty
Jessica Anderson 2, Alayna Cline 1, Ayryonia Paris 2, Kirsten Miller 30, Brooke Brown 1.
I 16 19 14 15 — 60
L 3 10 7 16 — 36
Three-point goals — I: 4 (Harvey, Bragg, Mills 2); L: 3 (Miller 3). Fouled out — none.
Webster County 84, Richwood 23
upper glade — Sydney Baird scored 27 points to help Webster County defeat Richwood 84-23.
Emily Taylor added 12 points for the Highlanders (13-1), who travel to Braxton County on Wednesday.
Richwood got six points from Chloe Cox and five from Baylee Jarrett.
Richwood
Baylee Jarrett 5, Carlee Dillard 3, Addison Dudley 3, Chloe Cox 6, Savanna Moose 4, Sophia Smalley 2.
Webster County
Madelyn Williams 9, Hannah Wayne 9, Emily Taylor 12, Elise Moll 3, Arianna Hamrick 2, Aubrey Key 4, Allie Key 6, Hayden Funk 8, Ava Durham 2, Harley Clevenger 2, Sydney Baird 27.
R 7 3 7 6 —23
WC 27 23 11 23 — 84
Three-point goals — R: 3 (Jarrett, Dillard, Dudley); WVC: 8 (Williams 2, Wayne, Moll, Baird 4). Fouled out — none.
Boys
Cross Lanes Christian 63,
Victory Baptist 53
cross lanes — Cross Lanes Christian took control in the second half and defeated Victory Baptist 63-53.
Sam Mulanax led Cross Lanes with 23 points. Jon Dillon added 14 and Christian Shamblin 11.
Micah Thomas scored 19 for Victory and Ethan Hunt had 14. Isaac Conaway added 11.
Victory will visit Seneca Trail Christian Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 19, Ethan Hunt 14, Isaac Conaway 11, Landon Cormican 9.
Cross Lanes Christian
Osborne 3, Nolan 3, Mulanax 23, Short 2, Dillon 14, Shamblin 11, Myers 7.
VB 12 13 13 15 — 53
CLC 11 11 22 19 — 63
Three-point goals — VB: 3 (Hunt 2, Cormican); CLC: 8 (Osborne, Mulanax 3, Dillon, Shamblin 3). Fouled out — none.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
Independence 55, Bluefield 27
I: Brock Green 21, Broc Johnson 21, Kolton Murphy 6
B: Devin Trotter 6, Eli Ridge 6
Next: Independence (9-2) will play at Shady Spring Thursday at 7 p.m.
