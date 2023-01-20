CHARMCO — Greenbrier West trailed 34-22 at halftime but forced overtime and was able to beat Class AAAA Washington 71-66.
Brayden McClung scored a game-high 24 points for the Cavaliers (3-7), who have won two of three after a 1-6 start. Michael Kanode followed with 17 and Dale Boone had 15.
Washington got 21 from Chance Zimmerman.
Greenbrier West will host Tyler Consolidated Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Washington
Kris Doleman 9, Maleke Smith 9, George Welti 9, Trenton Burch 3, Chance Zimmerman 21, Josh McCarthy 9, Cyrus Butera 1, Michael Duvall 2, Lesdiel Machado 3.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 24, Tanner Hagy 4, Kadin Parker 2, Matthew Thomas 5, Dale Boone 15, Chris Davis 2, Asher Barclay 2, Michael Kanode 17.
W 19 15 17 10 5 — 66
GW14 8 19 20 10 — 71
Three-point goals — W: 7 (Doleman, Smith, Burch, Zimmerman 3, Machado); GW: 4 (Thomas, Boone 3). Fouled out — W: Doleman, Wells.
Mercer Christian 60, Greater Beckley Christian 45
PRINCETON — Shane Basham scored 21 points and Sam Boothe had 19 as Mercer Christian defeated Greater Beckley Christian 60-45.
Greater Beckley did not attempt a free throw on the night. Mercer Christian was 11 of 13 at the line.
M.J. Patton added 12 for the Cavaliers.
John Rose led the Crusaders with 20 points. Aaron Hall followed with 10.
Greater Beckley, which had a three-game winning streak broken, will list West Logan Christian on Tuesday.
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 20, Aaron Hall 10, Reece Patterson 2, Kash Hendrix 3, Hunter Laxton 6, Averyk Woodson 4.
Mercer Christian
Sam Boothe 19, Shane Basham 21, Isaac Sharp 6, M.J. Patton 12, Chance Watkins 2.
GBC 10 14 11 10 — 45
MC 15 18 13 14 — 60
Three-point goals — GBC: 3 (Hendrix, Laxton 2); MC: 7 (Boothe 3, Basham 3, Patton). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Webster County 76, Roane County 39
UPPER GLADE — Sydney Baird posted a triple-double with 27 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as Webster County defeated Roane County 76-39.
Hannah Wayne added 20 points and Josie Mathes 14 for the Highlanders (12-1), who will host Richwood on Monday.
Faith Mason led Roane County with 12 points.
Roane County
Maddie Hall 1, Anna Tolley 4, Braylin Bowe 2, Kam Starcher 9, Faith Mason 12, Paige Mealey 5, Sami Kiser 6.
Webste County
Madelyn Williams 3, Hannah Wayne 20, Emily Taylor 2, Josie Mathes 14, Hayden Funk 4, Ava Durham 4, Harley Clevenger 2, Sydney Baird 27.
RC 6 7 17 9 — 39
WC 19 13 23 21 — 76
Three-point goals — RC: 2 (Starcher, Mealey); WC: 6 (Williams, Wayne, Baird 4). Fouled out — none.
Elk Valley Christian 57, Victory Baptist 35
ELKVIEW — Kaitlyn Swor led Elk Valley Christian with 18 points in a 57-35 win over Victory Baptist.
Carlee Burdette added 14 for the Eagles.
Evie Dillon scored 11 for the Saints, who were outscored 18-0 in the first quarter.
Victory (4-4) will visit Cross Lanes Christian on Monday.
Victory Baptist
Emma Brush 3, Evie Dillon 11, Molly Ward 5, Landri Flohr 6, Jada O’Neal 8, Katden Mooney 2.
Elk Valley Christian
Carlee Burdette 14, Kaylee Graham 8, Kaitlyn Swor 18, Maddy Swor 4, Kaylynn McClanahan 4, Avery Evans 9.
VB 0 11 13 11 — 35
EVC 18 17 11 11 — 57
Three-point goals — VB: 3 (Dillon, Flohr, O’Neal); EVC: 3 (Graham 2, K. Swor). Fouled out — none.
