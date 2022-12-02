GIRLS PREP
BASKETBALL
Greenbrier East 60,
Hedgesville 22
fairlea — Cadence Stewart scored a game-high 32 points as Greenbrier East improved to 2-0 with a 60-22 win over Hedgesville Friday night.
Ryan White finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Kennedy Stewart had nine points and four assists. Hannah Fuller grabbed eight rebounds.
The Spartans will travel to Riverside on Tuesday.
Hedgesville
Copenhaver 5, Vandine 1, Laughlin 3, Boyer 3, Fouch 6, Yates 2, Cooper 2.
Greenbrier East
Cadence Stewart 32, Kennedy Stewart 9, Caroline Dotson 2, Ryan White 13, Alizabeth Wooding 2, Hannah Fuller 2.
H 6 7 2 7 — 22
GE 24 20 5 11 — 60
Three-point goals — H: 2 (Copenhaver, Boyer); GE: 10 (C. Stewart 7, K. Stewart, White 2). Fouled out — none.
Elk Valley Christian 59,
Victory Baptist 39
Carlee Burdette scored 18 points and Kaitlyn Swor 17 as Elk Valley Christian defeated Victory Baptist 59-39 Friday night in Beaver.
Kaylee Graham added 11 for Elk Valley.
Evie Dillon led Victory with 12 and Molly Ward added 10.
The Saints will host Cross Lanes Christian on Monday.
Elk Valley Christian
Carlee Burdette 18, Kaylee Graham 11, Kaitlyn Swor 17, Maddy Swor 4, Kaylyn McClanahan 2, Avery Evans 7.
Victory Baptist
Emma Brush 4, Evie Dillon 12, Molly Ward 10, Brooke Daniels 8, Landri Flohr 5.
EVC 14 17 14 12 — 59
VB 2 17 8 12 — 39
Three-point goals — EVC: 6 (Graham 2, K. Swor 3, Evans); VB: 3 (Daniels 2, Flohr). Fouled out — none.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Victory Baptist 77,
Elk Valley Christian 53
Micah Thomas led three double-figure scorers with 25 points in Victory Baptist’s 77-53 win over Elk Valley Christian.
Landon Corsican added 21 and Gabe Childers had 10.
Elk Valley got 16 from Michael Graham and 14 from Corey Wilson.
Elk Valley Christian
Michael Graham 16, Corey Wilson 14, Landon Smith 5, Evan Hines 6, JD Lawrence 2, Spencer Campbell 8, Connor Rush 2.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 25, Ethan Hunt 9, Isaac Conway 1, Noah Childers 8, Landon Corsican 21, Gabe Childers 10, Matthew Belcher 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.