charmco — Maddie Fields scored a game-high 19 points as No.1 seed Greenbrier West defeated No. 4 Richwood 74-20 in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament Tuesday night.
Preslee Treadway added 17 and Abigail Thomas tossed in 10 for West.
Baylee Jarrett and Addison Dudley each scored six points apiece for Richwood.
No. 1 Greenbrier West will host Webster County for the Class A Region 3, Section 2 championship Friday at 7 p.m.
Richwood
Baylee Jarrett 6, Addison Dudley 6, Chloe Cox 4, Savannah Moose 2, Alexis Keiffer 1, Sophie Smalley 1
Greenbrier West
Meagan Poticher 4, Ava Barclay 5, Maddie Fields 19, Preslee Treadway 17, Abigail Thomas 10, Railee Redden 5, Haylee Ward 6, Kaylee Clere 2, Sam Holliday 2, Lacey Walker 4
R: 9 5 3 3 — 20
GW: 26 15 19 14 — 74
3-point goals — R: 2 (Dudley 2); GW 9 (Barclay, Fields 3, Thomas 2, Redden, Ward 2). Fouled out: None.
Webster County 68,
Meadow Bridge 20
upper glade — Sydney Baird scored a game-high 30 points as No. 2 seed Webster County defeated No. 3 Meadow Bridge 68-20 in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Ava Durham added 10 for the Highlanders, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Riley Roberts had four points, while Sierra Simmons, Kierston Rozell and Makenzie Phillips all had three for the Wildcats, who finished their season at 16-5.
Webster (16-7) will visit No. 1 Greenbrier West for the sectional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 2, Sierra Simmons 3, Riley Roberts 4, Kierston Rozell 3, Kaitlyn Cooper 2, Lilyan Hayes 1, Makenzie Phillips 3, Meredith Fleshman 2.
Webster County
Madelyn Williams 2, Emily Taylor 5, Josie Mathes 4, Aubrey Key 2, Allie Key 7, Hayden Funk 2, Ava Durham 10, Haley Clevenger 6, Sydney Baird 30.
MB 2 4 7 7 — 20
WC 22 14 23 9 — 68
Three-point goals — MB: 3 (Simmons, Rozell, Phillips); WC: 4 (Baird 4). Fouled out — none.
Boys
Woodrow Wilson 53,
Wyoming East 34
new richmond — A game that was 4-1 after the first quarter picked up in a hurry for Woodrow Wilson.
The visiting Flying Eagles went ahead 22-14 at halftime and never looked back in a 53-34 win over Class AA No. 8 Wyoming East.
The win avenged a 55-40 loss to the Warriors on Jan. 12.
Braydon Hawthorne led Woodrow (9-12) with 17 points. Coby Dillon added 11.
The Warriors (14-7) got 18 from Cole Lambert.
Wyoming East will close its regular season Wednesday at Chapmanville. Woodrow finishes up Thursday at Class AAAA No. 2 Parkersburg South.
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 11, Zyon Hawthorne 8, Braydon Hawthorne 17, Ziyun Cousins 2, Kellen Hefferman 7, Owen Gunter 8.
Wyoming East
Cole Lambert 18, Jackson Danielson 1, Zach Hunt 3, Dacoda Cooper 2, Braxton Morgan 4, Bryson Huff 6.
WW 4 18 15 16 — 53
WE 1 13 10 10 — 34
Three-point goals — WW: 5 (Dillon 3, B. Hawthorne, Hefferman); WE: 1 (Hunt). Fouled out — none.
South Charleston 51,
Oak Hill 48
oak hill — Peyton Brown scored 12 points and Bryson Smith 11 in South Charleston’s 51-48 win over Oak Hill.
The Red Devils (11-10) were led by Ethan Vargo-Thomas with 17 points. Jerimiah Jackson had 11 and Malachi Lewis 10.
Oak Hill will host Nicholas County on Thursday.
South Charleston
Peyton Brown 12, Nasjaih Jones 8, Roman Kellum 8, Bryson Smith 11, Christian Goebel 7, Yahsir Williams 3, Zavian Murray 2.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 5, Malachi Lewis 10, Cole Legg 3, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 17, Chance Minor 2, Jerimiah Jackson 11.
SC 8 10 15 18 — 51
OH 7 5 17 19 — 48
Three-point goals — SC: 5 (Brown 2, Jones, Smith, Williams); OH: 5 (M. Lewis, Legg, Vargo-Thomas 3). Fouled out — SC: Kellum, Murray; OH: Legg.
James Monroe 69,
Summers County 45
lindside — James Monroe held Summers County scoreless in the second quarter, on the way to a 69-45 win on Tuesday.
Josh Burks led the Mats with 16 points, Eli Allen added 15 and Collin Fox finished with 11 points. Allen surpassed 1,500 career points in the contest.
Michael Judy led Summers County with 14 points in the loss.
James Monroe (19-2) travels to River View Friday at 7 p.m. Summers County (10-10) will start sectional play on Friday.
Summers County
Brandon Isaac 4, Ryan Oliveras 5, Cruz Testerna 7, Duke Dodson 2, Ethan Erenberg 5, Peyton Miller 6, Michael Mann 2, Michael Judy 14
James Monroe (19-2)
Josh Burks 16, Cooper Ridgeway 9, Eli Allen 15, Ryan Mann 3, Collin Fox 11, Juan Hopkins 7, Owen Jackson 8
SC: 8 0 15 22 — 45
JM: 9 22 21 17 — 69
3-point goals — SC: 5 (Oliveras, Teaterman, Miller, Judy 2); JM: 5 (Burks 3, Mann, Fox). Fouled out: None.
Hurricane 75,
Nicholas County 51
summersville — Hurricane defeated Nicholas County 75-51 on Tuesday.
Carson O’Dell scored 22 points, Carter Richmond added 12 and Jackson Clark and Daniel Spencer each tossed in 10 points apiece for Hurricane.
Bryar Bailes scored 12 points in the loss for Nicholas County.
Nicholas County will travel to Oak Hill Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Hurricane
Jackson Clark 10, Carson O’Dell 22, JoJo Greene 5, Brayden Whittington 5, Carter Richmond 12, Jack Willis 2, Weston Smith 5, Daniel Spencer 10, Bryson Mussell 2, Peyton Taylor 2
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 4, Bryar Bailes 12, Trey Stump 3. Ethan Collins 5, Gage Groggs 6, Isaiah Miner 5, Landon Hanna 2, Trey Brogan 1, Jaxson Morriston 8, Ethan O’Dell 1, Austin Alter 4
H: 17 17 21 20 — 75
NC: 13 12 14 12 — 51
3-point goals — H: 9 (O’Dell 4, Greene, Whittington, Spencer 3); NC: 2 (Brown, Collins). Fouled out: None
