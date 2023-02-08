INSTITUTE — Parker Schramm hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 39 points in Class AA No. 1 Williamstown’s 99-61 victory over Greenbrier West in the Par Mar Stores Shootout.
Alex Irvin added 17 and Payton Burch 10 for Williamstown.
Brayden McClung led the Cavaliers (7-12) with 20 points. Michael Kanode added 14.
Greenbrier West will host Summers County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 20, Tanner Hagy 8, Damian Dixon 2, Matthew Thomas 4, Isaac Agee 5, Dale Boone 4, Asher Barclay 4, Michael Kanode 14.
Williamstown
Louis Goodnow 2, Parker Schramm 39, Dylon Ashley 4, Lynken Joy 4, Alex Irvin 17, Kent Wigal 4, Cruz Isaly 6, Payton Bunch 10, Wyatt Powell 2, Jayden Bryant 9.
GW 11 10 21 19 — 61
W 25 22 33 19 — 99
Three-point goals — GW: 2 (Hagy, Dixon); W: 13 (Schramm 9, Irvin 2, Bunch 2). Fouled out — none.
Bridgeport 51, Woodrow Wilson 43
INSTITUTE — Bridgeport closed the third quarter on an 11-0 run to erase Woodrow Wilson’s seven-point halftime deficit and went on to a 51-43 win in the Par Mar Stores Shootout.
Elijah Redfern led Woodrow with 18 points and Zyon Hawthorne added 12.
Bridgeport got a game-high 19 points from Anthony Spatafore.
Woodrow (7-9) will visit Princeton on Friday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
Varsity
Independence 46, PikeView 42
I: Iziah Gordon 23, Broc Johnson 12, Brock Green 10
PV: Ryan Robinette 17
Next: Independence (14-3) will host Bluefield on Thursday
Mullens 65, Pineville 35
M: Talan Muscari 30, Owen Biggs 14, Ryder Chapman 8, G. Ashley 6, J. Wood 5, B. Nuckols 2
P: Konnor Fox 17, Ashton Blankenship 10, Dylan Golden 5, Jaxson Walker 2, Braden Hood 1
Pineville is 10-5
Next: Wyoming County Tournament, TBA
JV
Mullens 16, Pineville 6 (2 quarters)
M: N. Shrewsbury 6, J. Guy 5, Ryder Chapman 3, B. Nuckols 2
P: Jake Stewart 6, Mason Cook 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.