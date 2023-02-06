UPPER GLADE — Brayden McClung and Dale Boone both scored 20 points as Greenbrier West upset Class A No. 2 Webster County 76-68 on Monday.
The Highlanders (13-4) got to within 61-60 in the fourth quarter but the Cavaliers pulled away.
Michael Kanode added 19 points for West (7-11).
Dakota Blankenship had 21 rebounds and 10 points for the Highlanders. Rayden Triplett scored 18 points, Riley Clevenger 16 and Logan Leichliter 14.
Both teams will play in the Par-Mar Shootout on Wednesday. The Cavaliers will take on Class AA No. 1 Williamstown at 10 a.m., and Webster will play Class A No. 3 Tug Valley at 1 p.m.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 20, Matthew Thomas 5, Isaac Agee 6, Dale Boone 20, Asher Barclay. 6, Michael Kanode 19.
Webster County
Rayden Triplett 18, Logan Leichliter 14, Riley Cleverer 16, Dakota Blankenship 10, Noah Miller 6, Zach McCourt 2, Andrew Hardway 2.
GW 16 21 18 21 — 76
WC 18 12 18 20 — 68
Three-point goals — GW: 5 (McClung 2, Thomas, Boone 2); WC: 10 (Triplett 5, Leichliter 4, Miller). Fouled out — none.
Ravenswood 63, Wyoming East 56
INSTITUTE — Wyoming East fell to Ravenswood 63-56 at the Par-Mar Shootout.
Matthew Carte was the top scorer in the contest with 25 points and Logan Alfred and Drew Hunt each scored 11 points apiece for Ravenswood.
Garrett Mitchell scored 16, Cole Lambert added 13 and Zach Hunt had 12, all from beyond the arc, for Wyoming East.
Wyoming East (11-6) hosts Liberty tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming East (11-6)
Cole Lambert 13, Jacob Howard 7, Bryson Huff 2, Jackson Danielson 3, Garrett Mitchell 16, Zach Hunt 12, Decode Cooper 3
Ravenswood
Matthew Carte 25, Noah Dawson 6, Beau Bennett 6, Logan Alfred 11, Drew Hunt 11, Anthony Anglin 4
WE: 9 15 9 23 — 56
R: 14 11 15 23 — 63
3-point goals: WE: 6 (Howard, Hunt 4, ; R: 3 (Carte, Bennett 2). Fouled out: Danielson (WE), Dawson (R).
Girls
George Washington 53, Woodrow Wilson 48
CHARLESTON — Woodrow Wilson took the lead after trailing by 16 in the second quarter, but George Washington was able to squash the comeback and won 53-48. The Flying Eagles were behind 28-12 before outscoring the Patriots 18-2 to tie the game at 30-30 late in the third quarter. The score was 33-32 GW when Lataja Creasey banked in a 3-pointer to close the period with the Eagles ahead 35-33, their first lead of the game.
The teams traded the lead through much of the fourth until a 3-pointer by Macie Mallory started an 8-0 run that put GW ahead 50-43 with 2:07 to go.
Woodrow was able to get to 50-48, but GW iced it at the line.
Woodrow (10-8) will host Bluefield on Thursday.
Greenbrier East 73, Oak Hill 36
FAIRLEA — Greenbrier East outscored Oak Hill 23-6 in the second quarter on the way to a 73-36 win over Oak Hill.
Cadence Stewart scored 14 points, Makenna McClure added 13 and Kennedy Stewart and Caroline Dotson each finished with 10 points apiece for Greenbrier East.
Ali Williams scored 11 points for Oak Hill.
Greenbrier East travels to James Monroe tonight at 7:30 p.m. Oak Hill travels to Princeton tonight at 7 p.m.
Oak Hill
Taysia Gray 8, Hannah White 2, Caralyn Smith 6, Jordan Harris 5, Ali Williams 11, Peyton Light 2, Harper Davis 2
Greenbrier East
Kennedy Stewart 10, Cadence Stewart 14, Makenna McClure 13, Ryan White 7, Hanna Fuller 10, Taylor Brammer 2, Caroline Dotson 10, Annie Whited 2, Elizabeth Wooding 5
OH: 8 6 10 12 — 36
GE: 8 23 25 17 — 73
3-point goals: OH: 2 (Gray 2); GE: 12 (K. Stewart 2, C. Stewart, McClure 3, White 2, Dotson 3, Wooding). Fouled out: none
Victory Baptist 85, Ballard Christian 29
Victory Baptist jumped out to a 25-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled to an 85-29 victory on Monday.
Grace Ward led Victory Baptist with 17 points, Evie Dillon had 14, Landri Flohr added 13 points, Emma Brush finished with 10 points, while Kaden Mooney grabbed 10 rebounds and Jada O’Neal had 12 assists.
Lexi Spencer had 17 points and Cadi Spencer added 10 for Ballard.
Victory Baptist (6-7) will host Mercer Christian Tuesday.
Ballard Christian
Lexi Spencer 17, Cadi Spencer 10, Naomi Fisher 2
Victory Baptist (6-7)
Emma Brush 10, Evie Dillon 14, Molly Ward 6, Landri Flohr 13, Brooke Daniels 5, Callie Bethel 2, Grace Ward 17, Jada O’Neal 9, Kayden Mooney 4, Julianne McNeely 5
BC: 0 13 10 6 — 29
VB: 25 20 21 19 — 85
3-point goals: BC: 5 (L. Spencer 3, C. Spencer 2); VB: 10 (Dillon, Flohr, Daniels, Ward 3, O’Neal 3, McNeely). Fouled out: none.
