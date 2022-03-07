Basketball a family affair for Baird

It probably comes as no surprise that players and coaches don't always agree, nor do they have to.
That's true even when the coach-player combination also happens to be a mom and her daughter.
Basketball is definitely a family affair for Webster County junior Sydney Baird, who plays for her mom, head coach Sharon Baird — an all-stater during her playing days at the school — and dad, assistant Ryan Baird. Her little brother Spencer, a sixth-grader, is the team manager.
And she wouldn't have it any other way.
"It's fun. We see different things at times and don't see eye-to-eye every time, but it's fine because I know her and Dad are going to push me more than any coach would because they expect more than what most other people do," Sydney said. "It's fun. It makes me better."
They'll all get to share in the excitement that is the state basketball tournament this week for the second straight season. The Highlanders (19-5) go in as the No. 5 seed in Class A and will meet No. 4 Doddridge in the quarterfinals Tuesday at 9 p.m.
Baird, playing in a rural community that may not have the same visibility as other schools, will be displaying her abilities in the state capital once again. Her mom, for one knows what she can do. Often, not seeing different things has been beneficial.
"I think what makes Sydney such a good player is the fact that she has such good ball skills, and her IQ for the game," Sharon said. "I think that's a major part of it. Her court vision is just unreal to me, and her court situational awareness of what's going on and who's open. She reads the court so well and she understands the game so much. There's times that she might actually see things that we may not see because she's out there.
"And, of course, her work ethic is unreal. She's always playing basketball, throughout the entire year. She plays AAU. That's something that she loves to do, and she loves to shoot and work out. And she works on her game. She works hard on it. And I think she's a great leader for our team, on and off the court. She plays with an excellent group of girls. They're all a good bunch of kids who work hard together."
Sydney is one of the top scorers in the state, averaging 25.2 points per game. She also leads the team in rebounds (8.1), assists (6.2) and steals (5.9).
She has received a lot of interest from Division II colleges and a few Division IIIs, and she has plenty of time to make a choice as a junior.
That takes the impact Baird has had on Webster County basketball to a different level. In a game at Roane County on Jan. 22, she became the program's all-time scoring leader.
She goes into the state tournament with 1,673 career points, with a real chance to surpass 2,000 next season.
"I've worked my whole life for this," Baird said of the scoring record. "Being able to break it as a junior — especially when most people don't (reach that level) as a senior — just seeing how much hard work I've put in and it finally has paid off."
She's not done. Baird is 25 points away from breaking the school's boys record of 1,697 by Brett Morris, who graduated in 2013.
"It would mean a lot to hold (the record) in the school, especially as a girl, and only being a junior," she said. "If I get to break it this year, that would be amazing."
Of course, Baird isn't the school's only prolific scorer. The boys are led by senior Rye Gadd, who is averaging 28.4 and last week went over 1,500 for his career.
"I think it's really huge for our county, for Webster and our high school to have such good teams right now, girls and boys," Sharon said. "Usually you don't have that. It's usually one or the other."
Much like the direct family feel on the girls team, there is a sense of family within the community.
"It's so much fun. Rye and I have grown up together, we've worked out together ever since we were little," Sydney said. "We're both in each other's corners wanting the best for each other, cheering on each other."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber