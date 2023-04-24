Two teams with separate agendas met Monday in Glen Daniel. One team is prepping its squad for what it hopes will be a successful postseason run. The other is going through the growing pains of a roster dominated by freshmen, where success is measured by innings.
The results were predictable.
Independence scored nine runs in the first inning, batted around in three of the five innings and got what coach Scott Cuthbert was hoping for from starter Clay Basham in an 18-1 victory against Raleigh County rival and Class AA Region 3, Section 2 foe Liberty.
“Right now, we are trying to get to where we can be competitive in two weeks,” Cuthbert said. “That’s one reason we wanted Clay’s pitch count to be up today, to see how he felt and how he could go. Now is the time we’ve got to start to get these guys extended for two weeks from now when the sectional tournament starts.”
Basham ended up throwing 94 pitches Monday, and he allowed just two hits over the five innings, with four walks and 10 strikeouts. He struck out seven in the final three innings, including the side in the third and fourth innings.
“Coming off a little bit of an injury (at the start of the season), it’s just finally nice to get some length and to feel healthy while throwing,” said Basham, a senior who will be headed to Bluefield State next fall. “I feel like that was a big setback just day to day not knowing if I was going to be able to at all this season. Just being able to get out (on the mound) and feel healthy.”
His teammates got him what proved to be an insurmountable lead before he even walked to the hill. A one-time cleanup hitter for the Patriots the last two seasons, Basham is now the leadoff hitter. He smoked a ball to center field that was snagged by Colton Tolliver.
After that, the floodgates opened. The next six batters would reach and score for the Patriots, and nine players would cross the plate, including two on a single by Basham. J.D. Monroe scored twice for Independence (10-8) in the inning and 14 batters came to the plate.
It was the last thing that Liberty coach John Hall wanted to see against a pitcher like Basham, especially with five freshmen in the starting lineup. Yet Hall accentuated the positive.
“Clay’s an outstanding player, great kid, great family,” Hall said. “I coached him in middle school and in Little League quite a bit and I think the world of him. Getting to face Clay, I thought he pitched a good game. But I thought we were battling in our at-bats and that’s just going to help us in the future. We didn’t quit after that first inning.”
And it would have been easy for the Raiders to give up the ship after an inning that saw them walk three batters, commit two errors and hit one batter, all which helped produce runs.
Hall said the goal remains the same, nine runs or zero, which the Raiders were able do against Independence in the second inning. The goal now is to win innings and try to string together enough to equal wins.
“We’re just trying to build on it, we’re trying to establish a culture and I think we are getting in that direction,” Hall said. “We’ve played pretty good over the last couple of weeks, won a game at Van. Tonight, we were really off. But I’m trying to get my two juniors (his son Landon, who leads the Coalfield Conference in hitting, currently at .513 after Monday’s game when he was 0-for-1 but scored the team’s lone run, and Talan McGraw) to lead this team and get these freshmen to realize that they’re going to get enough at-bats where they are going to come in here next year thinking on a junior level.”
Independence doesn’t necessarily have a veteran team – Basham is the only starter from the team that went to the state tournament two years ago – and Cuthbert has been building toward making a postseason run.
Last week the team had two nice 10-run Region 3 wins against PikeView (14-3) and Bluefield (19-5) but finished the week with an 18-8 loss to Wyoming East.
“I thought, early especially, we did a good job of being selective,” Cuthbert said. “Any time we got the opportunity to score the runs, we scored the runs. The other night we had the same situation, and we weren’t able to knock in a couple runs against Wyoming East (on Friday). It was a good rebound after not having a great game the other night.”
Basham, who hit .750 last week in those three Region 3 games, and Monroe, the top two hitters in the Patriots lineup, went 4-for-7 with five runs and five RBIs. Basham scored twice and drove in three and Monroe scored three times and drove in two. Cole Cunningham had a double, drove in four runs and scored twice and Orion Wills, Caleb Riddle and Levi Barnett each scored two runs.
Independence had 10 hits and 11 players scored runs.
Independence hosts James Monroe Tuesday before a key matchup with Shady Spring Wednesday at home at 6 p.m. Liberty has another section matchup Tuesday at home against Nicholas County.
I 904 50 — 18 10 2
L 000 10 — 1 2 6
Battery – I: Clay Basham and James Williams, Kaleb Williams (4); L: Aiden Scarbrough, Brayden Keith (3), Landon Hall (3), Talan McGraw (5) and Talan McGraw, Isaac Williams (5). WP – Basham (5IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 4 BB, 10K). LP – Scarbrough. Hitting – I: Clay Basham 2-4 (2 run, 3 rbi), J.D. Monroe 2-3 (3 runs, 2 rbi), James Williams 1-3, Scott Kester (run), Kaleb Williams (run), Caelyb Nichols (run), Orion Wills (2 runs), Caleb Riddle 1-2 (2 runs, rbi), Colton Hughes 1-2 (run), Cole Cunningham 1-1 (2b, 2 runs, 4 rbi), Levi Barnette1-4 (2 runs, 3 rbi), Hunter Moore 1-1 (rbi), Brayden Kiblinger (run, rbi). L: Brayden Keith 1-3, Aiden Scarbrough 1-2, Landon Hall (run).
