Baseball scrimmages at Epling Stadium

High school baseball in southern West Virginia is about to take one more step toward normalcy.
Dubbed the "Stickball Brawl," Linda K. Epling Stadium will be hosting its annual series of scrimmage games starting with four games on Saturday. There will also be one game on Monday and four on Saturday, April 10.
Games originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled.
That will take teams into the regular season, which can start Monday, April 12. It's an exciting time for teams around the state that lost the entire 2020 season to the pandemic.
"We are so glad to have our local teams participate in the scrimmage," said Tim Epling, manager of the West Virginia Miners. "And the umpires from the New River Association have been really easy to work with. It's nice to see how the baseball community comes together to make it such a positive event. So I encourage everyone to come and support these kids and schools."
General admission tickets are $7.50 and chairback seats are available for $10.
The school with the greatest number of fans in attendance will win a VIP pass to meet the West Virginia Miners before their 2021 home opener against the Johnstown Mill Rats on Friday, May 28. That will also be Fireworks Night.
Saturday, April 3
10 a.m. — PikeView vs. Shady Spring
12:30 p.m. — Independence vs. Riverside
3 p.m. — Oak Hill vs. Bluefield
5:30 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Princeton
Monday, April 5
5:30 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Clay County
Saturday, April 10
10 a.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Bluefield
12:30 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Wyoming East
3 p.m. — Independence vs. Charleston Catholic
5:30 p.m. — Liberty vs. Princeton