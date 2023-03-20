Independence scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning and went on to an 8-4 win at Greater Beckley Christian Monday in Beckley.
Cole Cunningham had his first high school home run and drove in three runs. Hunter Moore was 2-for-4 and Caelyb Nichols drove in a pair of runs.
The Crusaders led 4-0 after the second inning before Patriots reliever Levi Barnett settled down. He didn’t allow a run over the last four innings and finished with seven strikeouts and a walk over five innings of work.
Maverick Harper, Reece Patterson and John Rose had a hit apiece for Greater Beckley.
The Crusaders will host Shady Spring Tuesday at 5 p.m. Independence will visit Oak Hill Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Midland Trail 7,
Clay County 4
hico — Bo Persinger struck out 16 in a complete game, Aaron Dempsey and Gideon Bragg both homered and Midland Trail defeated Clay County 7-4 to win its season opener.
Dempsey also doubled and drove in three runs. Bragg, Persinger and Cody Harrell all had two hits for the Patriots.
Persinger allowed five hits and only walked one batter over his seven innings.
Trail will visit Liberty Tuesday at 5 p.m.
