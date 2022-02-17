It’s a picture that is etched in her mind.
Shady Spring’s Olivia Barnett turned on the Greenbrier East pitch and felt the contact, then everything kind of went blank.
The next thing she knew she was at home plate, hugging her coach and dad, Don Barnett.
The image was captured and was on a poster for Barnett as she signed to continue her softball career at WVU Tech. The first baseman also said she intended to pursue a double major in chemistry and biology.
She often goes back to that picture thinking about her career at Shady Spring, where she has hit .560 for her career in 52 games. She lost her sophomore season, as did all spring sports athletes, due to Covid-19.
She has 75 runs scored and 100 RBIs along with 19 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs. The first one is the highlight in only her second game.
“That was the very first home run I hit,” Barnett said of the moment. “We were at Greenbrier East. I just turned on it and it hit the right spot and it just flew. Greenbrier East was this huge team and they were so good. I was nervous about playing them. When I hit it, it didn’t feel real. I was just running. And it didn’t hit me (that it was a home run) until I reached the plate and Dad hugged me. It is my favorite picture of all time, him and me hugging. It was my highlight so far.”
It was also a memory for her dad, Don, who has been her longtime coach.
“That was my favorite home run she ever hit,” Don said. “We had Bradlea Hayhurst and Emily Jones already on base and she hits one over the right field fence and I don’t know if it ever landed. It was just one of those beautiful hits. I knew then that it was going to take a lot of pressure off her and I think it maybe opened the floodgates for her.”
Signing with Tech, where she will play for coach Amber Affholter, is a dream come true.
“I have dreamed of this since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted to play college softball and now that it is here, it just doesn’t seem real,” Barnett said. “I have been so excited for weeks now, knowing that I get to continue my softball career.”
Don Barnett said the work ethic he believes will be her biggest attribute moving forward.
“She works hard and does the little things that you don’t ask her to do,” the coach and Shady Spring athletic director said. “She spends a lot of time in the backyard hitting a ball into the net, a lot of tee time, and she is blessed to be talented a lot of ways athletically and this is the result of that.”
She also gets to continue close to home, a big factor.
“Being close (to home) is important to me, so my family can come and watch me play,” Barnett said. “Also, it’s a small school and that is ideal, too, because I like more one-on-one contact and in a big school you don’t get that.”
She said the dream to reach the next level started early and she really feels she came into her own playing travel ball as a softball player.
“It started when I tried out for an elite travel team in middle school and we traveled all over the East Coast, Tennessee, Indiana, North and South Carolina, we won the Kentucky state championship one year,” Barnett said. “I just brought those skills with me to high school and that is when it clicked, my freshman year.”
“I’m really proud and it’s been a day that has been years in the making for her,” Don said. “It’s a bittersweet day in a sense, but I’m tickled for her and looking forward to what she has got ahead of her.”