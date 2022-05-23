Barnett, Tigers ready for state tournament

Sports have been a dominant part of Olivia Barnett's life since she was in fifth grade. Combine the scholastic side with travel ball, and she is literally involved in something from the calendar's beginning to its end.
She enjoys every sport she plays, but they all fall short in comparison to softball.
"When I play a sport, I look for family," she said. "A group of girls that support me. They do whatever I need them to do and I do whatever they need me to do. Pretty much looking for new friends. Obviously, that support system that you get, and honestly to have a good time. Except softball — I want to get the job done in softball. Soccer and swim, I'm just there to stay in shape, help other people out, have a good time.
"It is just so much fun. The excitement that I get in softball is on a totally different level than with any other sport. Sometimes it's hard to get excited in golf, swim. But when I'm on the field, I'm locked in and focused. It's just a different feeling walking on that field every day for a game. I don't how to describe it."
It's easy to see her dedication to and love for softball, which have translated into some big-time numbers for the Shady Spring senior shortstop.
Barnett has been one of the big reasons why the Tigers' season is still going. Through 25 games, she is batting .653 (49-for-75) with 16 doubles, six home runs and 50 runs batted in. She has scored 39 runs and has a .723 on-base percentage.
She helped Shady (21-4) get back to the state tournament, which will begin Wednesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. The Tigers will take on Winfield (21-5) 30 minutes after the completion of the 9:45 a.m. game between Oak Glen and Herbert Hoover.
All Class AA games will be played at The Rock, Field B.
Dependability has been the driving force for Barnett this season.
"I strive to be the teammate that you can trust," she said. "I want to be the person that everyone looks at and goes, 'Oh, she's in the box. We'll be OK.' So I really focused on fundamentals this year. Basically just hands to the ball, didn't matter where it landed, as long as it landed, I'm good."
Her numbers this spring illustrate the improvement Barnett has made through her career. She batted .544 as a freshman and .601 as a junior — the season was canceled due to the pandemic when she was a sophomore — for a career average of .607.
"She's been as steady as a clock with her bat. Not really just for this year, but every year she's been here," her dad and coach Donald Barnett said. "She's been primarily in the three spot, but as we got closer to tournament play we decided to tinker a little bit with the lineup. I think it's paid off well for her and paid off well for several others in our lineup. They've all done a really fantastic job in the postseason."
He moved her up to the No. 2 spot, anticipating she would not see many pitches. He was right — she was intentionally walked seven times. The way he figured it, there were enough big bats behind her that she may as well benefit from having the bat taken out of her hands by scoring runs.
Senior Hadley Wood drove in 31 runs and batted .392. Sophomore Kaylee Waddell hit .414 with 10 doubles, and Mallie Lawson is at .397.
Senior Paige Maynard — known primarily for her pitching — is batting .453.
Barnett says everyone is playing the way they were always capable.
"At the beginning of the year I was a little nervous, because we had a bit of a slow start. It took us a minute to get warm," she said. "Then we came into the middle of the season and we started to get our bats hot and our defense started to get solid again. That's when I really began to get excited, because we were all working together. Any issues we had were solved. We fixed them all.
"We bonded really well this year. I don't think there was much drama at all. We love each other and we trust each other. That's what really helped push us through sectionals and regionals. If I'm on third base and I'm looking at the batter's box, I know I'm going to score most of the time, because I trust them all that much."
"This is probably the most team-oriented group I have ever coached," Donald Barnett said. "The success that we have had is a testament to all of their efforts."
Only a pitcher having the type of season as Maynard could overshadow the type of offensive production the Tigers are getting.
Maynard (15-3) checks in with a 0.39 earned run average. She has 282 strikeouts to 16 walks over 126 innings pitched, and of the 28 hits she has allowed to 429 batters faced, only one went for extra bases. She has held opponents to a batting average of .068.
On April 12, Maynard set a West Virginia high school record with 34 strikeouts in a 1-0 victory over Independence. She pitched 14 of the 15 innings.
Getting to witness such a season, Maynard says she does all she can to support Maynard with her glove.
"I am so proud of her, and I would hate to mess up something like that," he said. "A little (of pressure), but not too much, just because usually the balls I get are straight to me. There's been a couple I've had to dive for, but not as many as past years. I trust her to do her job and she trusts me to do mine. We work well together."
Winfield counters with junior Maci Boggess (17-4, 1.64, 124 K). Among the Generals' top hitters are senior catcher/shortstop Kennedy Dean (.558, 14 2B, 7 HR, 46 RBI); junior outfielder Georgia Moulder (.476, 11 2B); and Boggess (.416, 12 2B, 24 RBI).
Barnett, who will continue her career at WVU Tech, says the approach to the state tournament is to focus on the basics.
"Fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals," she said. "Pretty much just put it in play. I don't care where it goes, put it in play. Play tight D. Do the same things we've done throughout the season, especially sectionals and regionals. If we keep it up, I do think we have a shot."
