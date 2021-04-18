I promise this won’t be as bad as talking about mountain lions. Even though we still have to do that story, I feel the need for us to talk about turkey concerns. If you are a rabid spring gobbler hunter, as I know that many of you are, the clock is ticking.
It is guaranteed that no other type of hunting in the Western Hemisphere is steeped in more legend, folklore, myths, fairytales and downright bald-faced lies than turkey hunting. I know, because most of them have been perpetuated by crabby old turkey hunters like me.
Lately, however, I have felt the need to cast off the bonds of the sour old turkey-hunting curmudgeon, and maybe by exposing some of these time-honored turkey fables there may still be hope for me yet. (Man! This is really getting deep, isn’t it?) So here, my brothers in camo, are some of the ancient turkey fables we need to dispel.
You absolutely, positively have to be in the woods at gobbling time. I have been as bad about this as most turkey hunters. The thinking for a hundred years has been that if you are not standing there, in the dark, when the gobbler starts rattling on that limb, well, you are just too late and you better stay home. I say this is so much bovine fertilizer. We all like to be out there at daylight, during the magic time and hear a turkey on the roost. But what happens when this turkey shuns our every invitation to walk over and get properly shot? We go about our morning and maybe find one that wants to talk to us at about 9:30. We start a warm relationship and he ends up going home with us, in the back of the truck. If you are late one morning, had to take the kids to school or just overslept, get on out there. The turkeys don’t know that you just got there.
Gobblers don’t run to the hens, hens go to the gobblers. Really? If this is true, and I have heard this all of my turkey hunting life, maybe someone could explain to me why every spring tens of thousands of gobbling turkeys are called in with a hen call and shot. It’s mating time for the turkeys, folks. These birds, unless otherwise occupied, proceed toward each other when they hear calling. Some of you older married guys may remember how that was; maybe not.
You can’t call a turkey downhill. Boy, there is one that has a lot of moss on it. Do we want to set up on a turkey where we are uphill from him? Is this usually a better position? Would the gobbler rather come uphill to our calling? Amen to all of the above, but turkeys pretty well go where they want to. The turkeys never read all those books that say he won’t come downhill. Bottom line? If you can’t move and must call him downhill, do it. He is either going to come to you or not — that is turkey hunting.
You can’t call gobblers away from the hens. I would say this is true most of the time, but not true all of the time. When a gobbler has a harem of several girlfriends around him, it’s true that it is hard to call him away (I mean, really, can you blame him?). It does happen, though, and I usually figure what do you have to lose? Sometimes excited, fired-up calling will bring the hens to you, the gobbler follows them and he is led to his demise (can any of you guys out there relate to that?).
All right, I can see that we are not going to cover all of the fables that we needed to, maybe we will have to do this again. Some of you old turkey hunters, please don’t think badly of me for bringing these things to light. We still have plenty of old secrets to hide from the kids.