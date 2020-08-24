Bands not permitted at football games

The popping of pads will be one of the few sounds to be heard at West Virginia high school football fields this fall.
The Secondary School Activities Commission announced that marching bands will not be permitted to participate in football games this season. The announcement comes days after the SSAC released guidelines for fan attendance for football, golf, cross country, soccer and cheer.
"We are looking at ways to allow all students to participate safely," SSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said. "Each group has its own challenges with respect to the prevention of the spread of the virus. Each additional group increases the possibility of the virus spread among groups. We know Friday night starts with football, but has a lot of additional groups. We are continuing to work to make Friday night as safe as possible."
It was unclear if the decision also includes dance teams since they are not governed by the SSAC.
The guidelines released last Friday are based on the county color code introduced last week that will be used to determine whether schools go to remote learning and if extracurricular activities are canceled. Each color represents the average number of Covid-19 cases in a county per 100,000 people.
Originally, the metric represented a seven-day average, but Gov. Jim Justice changed that to a 14-day average for counties with populations under 16,000.
Green (0-3) and yellow (3.1-9.9) are the desired levels. Counties in orange (10-24.9) will not be permitted to play games but will be able to practice. Counties in red (25 and over) will have schools closed and go to remote learning, and all extracurricular activities will be canceled.
For purposes of fan attendance, requirements will differ somewhat from sport to sport.
For golf and cross country, counties in green and yellow will allow only immediate household members (parents and siblings, for example) of athletes and coaches to attend.
That applies only to green counties for soccer, football, volleyball and cheer. For those sports, any county in yellow will permit only the parents of athletes and coaches’ spouses.
The guidelines will be revisited after the second week of the season. All sports except football can begin play Sept. 2. Football games can start Sept. 3.
