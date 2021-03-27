Balanced effort leads Cavs past Wildcats

CHARMCO — After winning just four games a year ago, Meadow Bridge was hoping to match that total just halfway into the season.
Greenbrier West had other plans.
The Cavaliers turned a 16-point halftime lead into a 33-point advantage by the end of the third quarter, cruising to an 81-51 victory Friday night.
Key to the Cavs' (3-3) winning effort was their defense which pressured Meadow Bridge, forcing nine turnovers in the first quarter including three straight to start the game.
"I thought our kids did a really good job," West head coach Jared Robertson said. "(Meadow Bridge) called a couple timeouts early to try and adjust to what we were doing and every time we switched our defenses to a different halfcourt trap or different press. I told our kids at halftime it was the best we did all year at communicating and being on the same page, which keeps you from getting out of position.
"We forced a lot of turnovers but I told them in the first quarter, because we missed about five or six shots at the rim, we maybe could've put the game away a little earlier but we missed shots and let them hang around and that's something we've got to do better at."
Despite the turnovers they were generating, Robertson was right in his assessment.
The Cavs were able to turn those three turnovers into just one point and nearly three minutes in the Wildcats held a 7-6 advantage, but foul trouble and turnovers plagued the visitors.
That manifested in the first as Meadow Bridge center Logan Hatfield picked up two fouls in the first half of the quarter, forcing Meadow Bridge head coach Mark Gladwell to roll with a smaller lineup that left the paint vulnerable, throwing a wrench in the Wildcats' ability to run their 1-3-1 and pressure defenses.
"It hurt us when we had to bring one of our bigs off," Gladwell said. "We're not super deep and that puts us in a bad rotation, especially with the type of pressure we would like to bring on them to slow them down a little bit. It took us out of that and when they're bringing the ball up without much resistance and getting into their offense, they're a team that can get streaky with shooting and it can snowball and it kind of did tonight."
Despite their struggles in the quarter, the Wildcats (3-3) trailed by only six at the end of the frame, but as Gladwell noted, West's ability to get hot from long range manifested itself.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Kaiden Pack were a part of a 16-4 run to open the second quarter as the Cavs opened up a 19-point lead halfway through the frame.
The Wildcats mounted one last effort, trimming the deficit to 14 points, but that was a close as it would get. Up 16 points at the half, West opened the third quarter with an 18-3 run that left no doubt about the outcome.
"I think we started shooting the ball better," Robertson said. "I thought our depth wore on them some. We were playing eight kids a lot and a couple kids were playing some minutes beyond that, so it really helped us. We had a nice run at the end of the half that got us a little bit of a lead.
"I challenged our kids at halftime, too. A couple times last year we were up 15 or so and struggled at times to put teams away. I was really proud of them in the third quarter. They came out and played really well."
Logan Shrewsbery led West with 16 points. Kaiden Pack, Brandon Oscar, Chase Boggs and Lawson Vaughn all scored in double figures as well.
Kyle Hinken led Meadow Bridge with 12 points.
Meadow Bridge (3-3)
Hunter Claypool 11, Caidan Connor 6, Logan Hatfield 6, Rian Cooper 6, Conner Mullins 4, Kyle Hinken 12, Jaden Gladwell 2, Collin Woods 2
Greenbrier West (3-3)
Kaiden Pack 13, Logan Shrewsbery 16, Chase McClung 9, Brandon Oscar 10, Gabe Medlin 4, Evan McDade 1, Chase Boggs 14, Lawson Vaughn 14
MB: 15 10 8 18 — 51
GW: 21 20 25 15 — 81
3-point goals — MB: 2 (Cooper 2); GW: 9 (Pack 3, Shrewsbery 4, Boggs 2). Fouled Out — none.