Greenbrier West 40, Pendleton County 20
Charmco — Leading 22-14, Greenbrier West scored three straight touchdowns to pull away and defeat Pendleton County 40-20 Friday night in Charmco.
Noah Brown led the way for the Cavaliers, rushing 22 times for 106 yards and a touchdown but he wasn't alone. Cole McClung found the end zone on three of his eight carries, compiling 45 yards while Kaiden Pack added 57 yards and a touchdown.
Pack also excelled as a passer, completing five passes for 85 yards and touchdown, finding Kyle Holiday for a 44-yard score through the air. Pack also picked up an interception on defense while Cole McClung, Joey Terry and Hunter Starkey each added a sack.
Pendleton County quarterback Isaiah Gardner proved a challenge for the Cavaliers, completing eight passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 54 yards and another score on the ground.
Greenbrier West improves to 3-0 on the year and is currently scheduled to play at Webster County next week.
Scoring plays
GW: Cole McClung 6 rush (Conversion fails)
PC: Isaiah Gardner 4-yard pass to Braeden Mcclanahan (Kick fails)
GW: Noah Brown 3 rush (Brown rush)
GW: Kaiden Pack 44-yard pass to Kyle Holliday (Pack PAT)
PC: Isaiah Gardner 61-yard pass to McClanahan (Mitchell rush)
GW: Cole McClung 9 rush (conversion fails)
GW: Kaiden Pack 8 rush (Pack PAT)
GW: Cole McClung 11 rush (PAT fails)
PC: Isaiah Gardner 4 rush (PAT fails)
Individual statistics
Rushing — PC: Gardner 18-54, Dunkle 8-24, Ryan Mitchell 2-10; GW: 22-106, Kaiden Pack 14-57, Cole McClung 8-45, Levi Weikle 11-55, Kadin Parker 1-(minus-2).
Passing — Gardner 8-14-124-2-1, McClanahan 1-1-34-0-0; GW: Pack 5-8-85-1-1.
Receiving — PC: McClanahan 6-98, Mitchell 2-49, Armentrout 1-11, Dunkle 1-0; GW: Holiday 2-50, Vaughn 2-26, Levi Weikle 1-9.