upper glade — Sydney Baird scored a career-high 51 points in Webber County’s 70-45 win over Clay County.
Baird scored 20 points in the second quarter as the Highlanders built a 37-21 win at halftime. She made eight 3-pointers on the night.
Kenzie Chafin led the Panthers with 13 points and Ilyauna Evans had 12.
Webster (11-1) will host Roane County Friday night.
Clay County
Ilyauna Evans 12, Olivia Witt 7, Lexi Gilliland 5, Kenzie Chafin 13, Paris Williams 6, Evelyn Young 2.
Webster County
Maddie Williams 2, Hannah Wayne 5, Emily Taylor 3, Allie Key 3, Hayden Funk 4, Ava Durham 2, Sydney Baird 51.
CC 9 12 9 15 — 45
WC 18 19 21 12 — 70
Three-point goals — CC: 1 (Witt); WC: 9 (Wayne, Baird 8). Fouled out — none.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Independence 50, Eastern Greenbrier 29
I: Brock Green 19, Iziah Gordon 12, Broc Johnson 10
EG: Darius Burns 12
Next: Independence (8-2) will visit Bluefield on Monday
