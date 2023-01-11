Basketball a family affair for Baird

F. Brian Ferguson/For The Register-HeraldWebster County’s Sydney Baird drives for the score against Richwood during a Class A Region 3, Section 2 game Feb. 22 in Oak Hill.

UPPER GLADE — Sydney Baird surpassed the 2,000 career point plateau in Webster County’s 77-47 win over Calhoun County.

Baird hit the mark with one of her six 3-pointers early in the third quarter. She finished with 43 points for the second consecutive game and now has 2.016 career points.

Josie Mathes added 12 for the Highlanders (9-1), who host Gilmer County on Friday.

Joselynn Yeager led Calhoun with 22 points.

Calhoun County

Joselynn Yeager 22, Ariety Hickman 6, Trista Arnold 5, Abby Waldron 2, Macie Carter 5, Ashlyn Boak 5, Lauren Lovejoy 2.

Webster County

Madelyn Williams 2, Hannah Wayne 9, Emily Taylor 5, Josie Mathes 12, Hayden Funk 2, Ava Durham 4, Harley Clevenger 2, Sydney Baird 43.

CC 10 15 12 10 — 47’

WC 20 23 22 12 — 77

Three-point goals — CC: 4 (Yeager 2, Arnold, Boak); WC: 7 (Wayne, Baird 6). Fouled out — none.

