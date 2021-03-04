GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Webster County 66, Clay County 27
CLAY — Sydney Baird scored 34 points as Webster County won its season opener 66-27 over Clay County on Wednesday.
Baird had four of the Highlanders’ 11 3-pointers. Holly Perrine added 14 points.
Clay County got 14 points from Ivy Taylor.
Webster will visit Roane County Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Webster County (1-0)
Ceressa Williams 6, Hannah Wayne 2, Emily Taylor 2, Holly Perrine 14, Ava Durham 2, Hannah Cutlip 6, Sydney Baird 34..
Clay County (0-1)
Lexi Gilliland 2, Julie Holcomb 4, Ivy Taylor 14, Paris Williams 3, Lilly Goldizen 4.
WC 17 15 20 14 — 66
CC 2 12 2 11 — 27
3-point goals — WC: 11 (Williams 2, Perrine 3, Cutlip 2, Baird 4); CC: 0. Fouled out: none.