GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Webster County 66, Clay County 27

CLAY — Sydney Baird scored 34 points as Webster County won its season opener 66-27 over Clay County on Wednesday.

Baird had four of the Highlanders’ 11 3-pointers. Holly Perrine added 14 points.

Clay County got 14 points from Ivy Taylor.

Webster will visit Roane County Friday at 6:30 p.m.

 

Webster County (1-0)

Ceressa Williams 6, Hannah Wayne 2, Emily Taylor 2, Holly Perrine 14, Ava Durham 2, Hannah Cutlip 6, Sydney Baird 34..

Clay County (0-1)

Lexi Gilliland 2, Julie Holcomb 4, Ivy Taylor 14, Paris Williams 3, Lilly Goldizen 4.

WC 17 15 20 14 — 66

CC 2 12 2 11 — 27

3-point goals — WC: 11 (Williams 2, Perrine 3, Cutlip 2, Baird 4); CC: 0. Fouled out: none.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video