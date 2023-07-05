Cal Bailey, who made West Virginia State one of the nation’s premier NCAA Division II baseball programs, was announced as a member of the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
In 37 seasons as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets, Bailey posted a career record of 1,063-521-4 (.669) while leading them to 36 winning seasons. Bailey, who passed away on April 19, 2020, ranks 14th all-time in wins among NCAA Division II coaches.
Under Bailey, the Yellow Jackets claimed 19 conference titles while advancing the Division II World Series in 1995 and 2005.
The longtime Yellow Jackets skipper earned West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors eight times while twice being named ABCA North Atlantic Region Coach of the Year. In 1980, Bailey became the first baseball coach to be honored with the West Virginia Sports Writers Association College Coach of the Year Award.
Bailey was inducted into the West Virginia State University Hall of Fame in 1985 and later inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
A West Virginia native, Bailey graduated from Spencer High School in 1960 and went on to pitch for West Virginia State, where he earned All-WVIAC honors. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 23rd round of the 1966 MLB Draft and spent six years in the minor leagues. He joined the West Virginia State coaching staff in 1974 as an assistant before being named head coach of his alma mater in the spring of 1978.
Rounding out the Class of 2024 are Danny Hall, Georgia Tech; Pat McQuaid, Nova High School (Fla.); Jim Morris, University of Miami; Brian O’Connor, University of Virginia; Tim Pettorini, The College of Wooster (Ohio); John Vodenlick, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater; Jim Wells, University of Alabama; Wayne Welton, Chelsea High School (Mich.); Jeff Willis, Louisiana State University Eunice.
Bailey will be inducted posthumously during the 80th annual ABCA Convention on Jan. 5, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas.
