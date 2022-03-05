HUNTINGTON — As part of celebrating the 75th annual state wrestling tournament, many of West Virginia’s past state champions were recognized before the start of Saturday’s finals.
Among those in attendance was Jimmie Bailes. He won his state championship in 1963 as a 95-pounder for Shady Spring and legendary coach Dix Manning.
Almost 60 years later, he got to watch his nephew add to the family legacy.
Woodrow Wilson freshman J.J. Bailes capped off a dominant start to his high school career with a 5-1 victory over Jacob Perry of Spring Mills for the Class AAA 113-pound state championship, making it a special night not only for him and the Bailes family, but also for the Woodrow Wilson program.
“I wanted to win one for him, just because he is my uncle,” Bailes said. “I wanted to get both of us a win.”
The impact of Bailes’ win carried even more weight. It ended a 23-year drought for the Flying Eagles, who had not had an individual state champion since 1999. That was Matt Callahan, who won the title at 140 pounds.
“I’ve been working for that all season, trying to get that state champion (recognition) on that board on the wall (of the wrestling room),” Bailes said. “It’s really cool.”
“I’m glad for Beckley, because I feel like we should have state champs,” third-year Woodrow Wilson coach Matt Osborne said. “We’ve got good kids, good athletes.”
Bailes (48-1) defeated Perry at the West Virginia Dual Team State Championships exactly one month prior to their state title match, and he used that experience to fuel his aggressiveness on Saturday.
“At the state duals I took him down and pinned him in the first period; I thought I could do that here,” he said. “His defense was really good.”
Perry took a 1-0 lead with an escape early in the second period and Bailes admits he thought Perry might win. But Bailes made a takedown with 28 seconds on the clock and went into the third with a 2-1 lead.
He got a quick escape to go ahead 3-1 and made it stick the rest of the way — even adding a takedown with one second to go for good measure.
“J.J.’s been dominant all through youth, but it’s because he works so hard,” Osborne said. “What you saw right there, that was him turned up. He was on tonight. He looked good.
“That’s how he fights. He’s a special athlete. I’m glad all his hard work (paid off), because he earned it.”
Bailes was one of five Woodrow wrestlers to place, and one of seven freshmen in the starting lineup, giving hope that another title drought won’t start any time soon.
“I think we’ll be really good the next couple of years, because we’ve got all of the freshmen,” Bailes said. “I have a good partner in the mat room, (fellow freshman) Garrett Johnson. He’s just a really good partner.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber